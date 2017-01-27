Tigers make Titans work harder in rematch

Lee’s Summit couldn’t avenge an ugly loss four days earlier. But this time the Tigers could at least say they put up a fight.

They didn’t the last time they faced Lee’s Summit West and suffered a 29-point beating in last Friday’s Culver’s Classic final. The Titans prevailed again in a rematch at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse Tuesday night, but this time the Tigers stayed within striking distance from start to finish before falling 71-61.

“We talked to the kids about how they would come out hungry and want to make amends for their showing Friday night, how they would give us all they’ve got and then some,” West assistant coach Keith Miller said. “And they did.”

Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little didn’t think that 65-36 loss last week stoked the fire of is team – he thought they were plenty fired up for that first game. The Tigers, he said, just tried to use that first game as a lesson and learned from their mistakes.

“It’s just a learning process,” Little said. “It’s just a process of trying to learn how to win and compete in those games. We didn’t do anything dramatically different.”

Lee’s Summit, 6-11 overall and 0-4 in the Suburban Gold Conference, was better at working the ball inside and getting back-door cuts, which helped junior forward Somaj Brewer rack up a game-best 23 points. The Tigers also got more production from their guards and most notably from Seth Romi, who made two three-pointers and finished with 16 points. In the last meeting, the guards scored just two of the Tigers’ first 34 points.

“That’s because they played timid and afraid and our bigs didn’t,” Little said. “Those guys competed inside, and that opened everything up for our guards. And our guards were all of a sudden, ‘let’s go do this.’”

But West, 14-1 and 4-1, ramped up its intensity, too, and the Titans still had more weapons than the Tigers could handle. Christian Bishop battled inside to score 18 of his 22 points in the second half and compliment fellow big man Elijah Child’s 14 points. Guard Mario Goodrich also scored 14 points and C.J. May joined him in the back court with 13.

“I thought we played with intensity, I thought we played strong,” Miller said. “I just think that at times we didn’t play very smart.”

West played smart enough to never trail after ending the first quarter with a 7-0 run for a 24-19 lead. Back-to-back threes and a slam from Goodrich pushed the lead to 32-21 early in the second quarter, but the Tigers cut it to four at one point and trailed 36-30 at the half.

“They played with more heart this game,” Bishop said. “I don’t think we underestimated them. We didn’t come ready to play at first but then we picked it up.”

West went up 40-30 at the start of the third quarter, and the Tigers chipped away until Brewer scored off an assist from Nate Jones to make it a 46-42 game. But the Tigers missed easy baskets on their next three possessions, including two point-blank shots by Davian Davis. West responded with an 8-0 run and led 54-42 late in the quarter.

“That’s a kid who’s playing in a big game in big minutes and he hasn’t done it before,” Little said of Davis, a junior who scored eight points. “I told him, ‘look man, you missed two bunnies that you always make. You’re going to make them next time so keep fighting.’”

West was still up 12 when Lee’s Summit made one more run midway through the fourth quarter with the help of three straight Titan turnovers. Romi drove the lane and scored with 1:26 to cap a 7-0 run and pull the Tiger within 63-58, but the Titans with four straight free throws and a slam by Bishop.

“We did a really nice job of kind of answering,” Little said. “We could never quite get over the hump, but we kept fighting, kept clawing … but credit to them, they’re a good enough team where they can keep you at arm’s length.”

SCHIEBER SIDELINED: West head coach Michael Schieber is expected to be out a month as he recuperates from back surgery. Schieber, who had battled back problems most of the season, has missed the Titans’ last five games.