Short-handed Titan wrestlers drop two duals

With so many holes punched in its lineup by injury and illness, Lee’s Summit West found it hard to make a dent in two duals Wednesday night.

West forfeited three matches against Park Hill in a 51-12 loss its first dual at Titans Fieldhouse. Another injury cost them another forfeit against Raymore-Peculiar, and the Titans ended the frustrating evening with a 45-22 loss.

The frustration, West coach Adam West said, had nothing to do with how the able-bodied Titans performed. It was just how few of them he had on hand. The forfeits definitely hurt against Ray-Pec after the Titans won six of the 10 contested matches against the Panthers.

“The kids that wrestled competed well,” West said. “If you just count those matches it would have been a really close dual. We just need the guys we got out back and healthy and we can compete with those guys.”

West had openings at heavyweight and 106 pounds and has been without a 113-pounder since freshman Noah Yarbrough suffered a season-ending knee injury. That list grew to four when 132-pounder Jacob Moore was injured against Park Hill and couldn’t wrestle against the Panthers.

Park Hill brought a full lineup, and the defending Class 4 state champions dominated in both of their duals.

“And those guys are good,” West said. “They’re a top 20 team in the country. They’re going to be good, but you still have to go out and compete against them.”

Several Titans came away with two victories, including Corbin Copsey at 152 pounds, freshman Thomas Brown at 170 and Morgan Potts at 126. Potts scored a last-second takedown to beat Ray-Pec’s Garrett LaBelle 4-2 in the final match of the night.

Isaiah Childs came close to going 2-0 for the Titans at 195 pounds. Childs lost to Austin Sharp of Park Hill 2-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker and pinned Joey Krumweide of Ray-Pec.

“I’m proud of all the guys,” West said. “I think all the guys competed well tonight.”

TIGERS LOSE: Lee’s Summit lost to Fort Osage 61-12 in a dual Wednesday night at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse. Grant Parrish (160 pounds) and Trevor Wishne (106 pounds) recorded pins for the Tigers’ two victories.