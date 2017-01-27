Lee’s Summit athletes to sign letters of intent next week

Several athletes from Lee’s Summit high schools will make their college choices official Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Lee’s Summit High School will have football players sign their letters during a ceremony at 3:15 p.m. in the school’s weight room. Dalton Hill and Quinton Lee will sign with Missouri State, while Zavian Hill will sign with Truman State, David Williams with Sterling College and Sam Buckner with Evangel College.

In another ceremony at 2:45 p.m. in the lecture hall, five Tigers will also be signing to play women’s soccer: Abby Groom with Indiana State, Lexy Hawkins with William Jewell, Jasmine Palmer with Washburn University, and Maddie Souder with Kansas State.

Lee’s Summit North will hold a ceremony at 2:45 p.m. in the Fieldhouse for its letter signers.

Scheduled to sign from the Broncos are football players Tori Hicks with Missouri Western, JaQwan Monroe with Butler (Kan.) Community College and Josh Vickerson with Missouri Valley College.

Five other Broncos will sign to play women’s soccer: Lilli Davis with Arkansas-Little Rock, Keelie Fothergill with Creighton University, Jordan Jennings with Missouri Western, Mallory Lepper with Southwest Baptist University, Alexis Mitchell with South Dakota and Gianna Palmentere with Central Missouri.

Also signing from North will be Parker Moon to play soccer at Northern Kentucky, Cierra McGee to play softball at Avila University and Mackenzie Nunn to play volleyball at Park University.

Lee’s Summit West has 11 athletes scheduled to sign during a 2:45 p.m. ceremony at the Titans Fieldhouse.

Signing from West will be Maddie Barron, softball, University of St Mary; Kyle Callahan, football, Avila University; Justin Dooley, football, Howard University; Matt Gauert, football, Air Force Academy; Hunter Hampton, soccer, MCC-Blue River; Mackenzie Hill, soccer, UMKC; Savannah Jefferis-Henriques, soccer, Drury University; Ashley Mathis, soccer, Missouri Western; Zach Shanholtzer, football, Pittsburg State; Emily York, soccer, Stephens College; and Connor Young, soccer, Alabama-Huntsville.

Summit Christian Academy will have a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Learning Center for soccer players Kassi Ginther and Carmen Fanning, who are signing with Iowa State and Fort Hays State, respectively. Keegan Glade signed to play golf at Olivet Nazarene and Eddie Banks-Johnson for soccer at Benedictine College in ceremonies earlier this week.