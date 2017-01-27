Lake Lotawana residents question policing plan

Lake Lotawana’s proposal to contract with a bigger city for police services hit a buzz saw at an informational meeting earlier this month.

City officials had called for an informal, open-house meeting at City Hall on Jan. 3, where they expected to explain the concept to small groups of residents and let them meet Blue Springs Police officials.

Lake Lotawana shares a border with Blue Springs and touches Lee’s Summit near Milton Thompson Road.

The aldermen were surprised by a large crowd, estimated at more than 100. Those who couldn’t fit into the board’s meeting room stood in the hallway and hollered they couldn’t hear.

A few minutes into the meeting, Mayor Scott Miles decided that was an untenable situation and closed the meeting, announcing it would be rescheduled.

Alderman Larry Byrne said the board thought there would be a lot of interest, but didn’t expect a flood of people. Usually only a handful of residents come to aldermen meetings, he said.

Byrne said residents had a lot of questions and many objected to the proposed move.

“This group certainly felt quite opposed,” Byrne said. “We didn’t get started before we stopped. This group needed to be convinced it was a reasonable thing to do.”

The city again will try to make its case at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the United Methodist Church at Colbern Road and Lake Lotawana Gate #1.

“A lot of people are pretty fond of our police and firefighters,” said Shirley White, a resident since 1991. “Most people know these cops; they know them by name.”

Under the plan the city would spend more, but also have additional services from a nationally accredited department in Blue Springs.

The proposed contract would cost Lotawana $633,430 the first year.

In 2016, the police in Lake Lotawana cost $466,955, less than expected because of vacancies on the department. Its budget originally set for that year was $571,277.

In 2015, the budget was $590,302, according to a fact sheet provided by the city. Historically the city has spent between 50 percent and 70 percent of its general fund on police.

The fact sheet is available on the city’s website.

Such agreements aren’t unusual. Lee’s Summit provides fire protection to Greenwood, which has a common border, and also offers dispatch services to smaller towns.

Mayor Scott Miles said he plans to release a comparison of the costs of the city enhancing its own department to keep services in house, compared to those of contracting with Blue Springs.

Interim Chief Randy Wilson said he expected the expense to be close either way the city proceeds.

Wilson said that when he was hired last May, it was with the understanding that he’d be analyzing the city’s needs and helping the aldermen decide the best course for providing police services.

Wilson said the city also had approached Lee’s Summit, which wasn’t interested, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Lotawana and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department differed on aspects of enforcing the city’s municipal codes and jurisdiction of the municipal court, so that idea also was dropped, he said.

Miles said that while officials have done a lot of work on contracting with Blue Springs, there hasn’t been a decision.

“This is not a done deal,” Miles said. “We have a conceptual business plan and leasing agreement. No votes have been taken yet.”

The intent was to have Blue Springs begin police services in Lake Lotawana April 1, he said.

“Cost-sharing makes sense,” Miles said. He said the main thing to understand is that the move is not about the cost of service but about service levels.

Miles said that fortunately the department deals mostly with property crimes or speeding, but on a few occasions there have been violent crimes. Then it must turn to other departments for help.

Presently Lake Lotawana does not have 24/7 police protection and doesn’t have resources for investigating a major case, such as a crime lab or evidence technicians. An agreement with Blue Springs would make those readily available.

Currently the city only has enough officers for patrol and monitoring U.S. 50 and Missouri 7 within its jurisdiction, leaving most investigations to the police chief.

Miles said he thinks providing the same level of service with its own department would be higher. He intends to present a cost comparison at the Feb. 7 meeting.

The city has planned for a transition. Included in the proposal is a requirement that Blue Springs, which has vacancies, interview Lake Lotawana officers if they want to apply. Wilson is to help other officers network to find new positions, he said.

Wilson said Lake Lotawana is a small community where new officers get training and experience, then often leave for larger departments. It offers few opportunities for advancement because of its size, and also faces increasing costs because of higher requirements for training and equipping officers, he said.

Miles said that he understands residents like the idea of having the city having its own police force.

“It’s the cost of culture,” Miles said. “We need to determine the cost of that culture so citizens can decide what they want to do.”

Small communities could face increasing budget shortfalls, chiefs say

Richard Williams, the Lake Winnebago police chief, said recent legislation has hampered small municipal police departments.

“Action in the legislature has caused major clogging,” Williams said.

The legislation, which passed in the summer of 2015, reduced the revenue that police departments could generate from traffic fines from 30 percent to 20 percent.

The law went into effect at police departments in 2016.

“Some smaller departments are not going to survive,” Williams said. His department oversees a municipality of about 1,000 people oriented around a lake. A state highway, Missouri 291, runs near the community.

“We’re adamant that we’re not stopping cars to write tickets,” Williams said. “We’re stopping them for the safety of our community.”

In southeastern Cass County, a slightly larger city gets creative to continue providing the full services that citizens expect. Some services are provided by a volunteer program, said Garden City Police Chief Thomas Alber.

He’d also like to bring a citizens’ academy to the city, but “with a shortage of (staff), it certainly makes it difficult.”

Alber said that if an outside agency one day provided policing services in Garden City, a lack of familiarity with the community could hamper the agency’s efforts, at least initially.

But budget issues are a regular hindrance in Garden City, Alber said. He added that having a municipal department and a Sheriff’s Office about 10 miles away can be cost-prohibitive.

“Some would argue citizens are paying for two police departments,” Alber said. “The municipal (department) and the Sheriff’s Office.”

Smaller municipal department contracting out to larger agencies is a trend across the nation, Alber said.

A challenge to policing a small community, Alber said, is that taxpayers expect the same level of services found in larger cities but also expect to pay less in local taxes.

Alber said proposing a levy increase to benefit the department is a question for the citizens, who must decide what services they want and what they want to pay for.

Garden City’s largest budget expense is salaries and wages for its officers. This fiscal year, the budget for salaries and wages is $145,000. Other expenditures bring the annual budget to $236,000, about 25 percent higher than it was five years ago, after adjusting for inflation.

In 2012, Garden City had four violent crimes and 30 property crimes, according to the uniform crime reporting program.

In 2016, two violent crimes and 29 property crimes were reported.

Alber said the police department plays a large role in minimizing crime in the city, “but how do you judge what crime you prevented?”

He added policing has seen its expenses increase as departments add programs, such as crime prevention initiatives, crisis intervention teams and the assignment of school resource officers.

“All sorts of things that police departments weren’t involved in 20 years ago,” Alber said.

In Lake Winnebago, Williams said recent violence against police officers may have deterred some from entering the profession, judging by the small pool of applicants he’s observed of late.

Couple that with low wages paid to officers in some community departments and the cutback in revenue from traffic tickets, and Williams said the future may be bleak for small municipal departments.

“(Citizens) want police departments, they enjoy having police departments, but their budget — some can’t afford it,” he said.