Holocaust victims not forgotten in Lone Jack classroom

After passing-time chatter died down in the Lone Jack High School library, a sense of solemnity grew.

The students trained their eyes on the screen. Flashing images colored the dim room: a black swastika in a red background; a white Star of David drawn slowly; a grayish depiction of a fervid Hitler, fist raised and yelling out toward cartoonish arms, all raised in the Nazi salute.

Class had begun.

“History of the Holocaust” was proposed before this school year by the librarian, Angie Gottesburen. An avid reader, her interest in the Holocaust was kindled at a young age, upon reading Elie Wiesel’s “Night.”

The elective history course she now teaches educates students on not only the atrocities but on the world events that led to them.

Germany was destabilized after World War I: financially, politically and militarily. The Great Depression exacerbated the turmoil, ushering in a false sentiment of “being stabbed in the back” among Germans, according to Gottesburen, and Jews were blamed for thrusting the dagger.

“So many people didn’t stand up,” Gottesburen said. “It became dangerous (to confront the Nazis) later on, but if they had stood up to the Nazis at the beginning, it might not have progressed to the atrocities that occurred.”

The class can be difficult to teach for Gottesburen, who said she “never expected the daily toll,” but the subject matter is vital to learn, in order to recognize the warning signs of some future atrocity brewing.

Katie Ross, a junior in the class, said she was surprised to learn that anti-Semitism is the oldest form of hate.

The lesson, according to Ross, is to allow people to worship freely, and to “make sure the government is not too strong.”

Another junior, Cloe Snider, pointed to immigrants “mainly from Mexico” when asked if there were modern-day persecuted groups.

She said politicians use immigrants as “scapegoats.”

“We shouldn’t blame a whole group of people for problems we can fix,” Cloe said.

Some of the students in the class are applying their learning in the form of an essay.

Senior Haley Hedrick is writing about how individuals resisted religious persecution while living in ghettos. Loren Limas, also a senior, is drafting an essay about spiritual and social resistance, “both to keep their religion and spirits up through hardships.”

Gottesburen, after the students packed up their notebooks and pens and filtered out of the library, expressed pride in her students. They are absorbing an important theme: resistance.

“Even trying to maintain their own humanity and identity was resistance to what was being done,” Gottesburen said. “That was fighting back: keeping your humanness, keeping your ideals, practicing your religion — I love they’re taking that away from it.”