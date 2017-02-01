Titans hang on after Broncos’ shots fall

It didn’t start out as a skin-of-your-teeth victory for Lee’s Summit West. Not with a 13-point lead in the first quarter and Lee’s Summit North firing perimeter blanks.

But there the Titans were in the final minutes, clinging to a two-point lead after North found its range. And while the Broncos never could dig out of their early hole, they certainly made things interesting as the Titans held on for a 64-59 victory Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at the Bronco Fieldhouse.

“That was really a game of two halves,” West assistant coach Keith Miller said. (It was) like we thought would happen when they started making shots. And they hit some shots and made it close.”

North’s forte is making three-point shots, and West is a team capable of playing lock-down defense. The Titans defense had the upper hand early as it pushed the Broncos away from the basket and forced them on the perimeter.

And the Broncos just flat couldn’t hit. North missed nine straight three-pointers to start the game, a string that wasn’t broken until Javaunte Hawkins connected with 1:34 left in the first quarter. By then, West already had threes from C.J. May and Phillips Brooks, and back-to-back transition baskets from Mario Goodrich to spark a 17-4 run.

Trailing 17-7 after the first quarter, North couldn’t dent West’s lead in the second and the Titans took a 31-21 lead into halftime.

“They’re a strong, athletic, long team and that does make it difficult to make shots,” North coach Mike Hilbert said of the Titans. “We just didn’t hit them. This team is either going to live or die with perimeter jump shooting.”

Logan Jenkins helped revive North with two threes early in the third quarter, the second of which pulled the Broncos back within 35-31. The Broncos kept inching closer, and when Hayden Bradford swished a three after rebounding a missed free throw, West’s lead had shriveled to 44-42 with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

“We missed some easy shots kind of early,” Miller said. “I think that affects us defensively. If we don’t make shots then sometimes we have a tendency not to guard.”

West went back up six behind junior forward Christian Bishop, who scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the final period. But North battled back to 54-52 on a Cameron Hairston putback with 3:25 left, and a tip-in by Elijah Farr had the Broncos within 58-56 with 1:35 to play.

“We realized if we could get to the middle, get the early penetration then kick to the shooters then it’s going to be great,” said Farr. “The crowd and the whole atmosphere, we were really starting to feel it and get warmed up, and our shots started to fall.”

North had a chance to tie it after Goodrich missed a fadeaway jumper in the lane and Tyler Aeilts grabbed the rebound with 1:05 left. But when Farr missed an inside shot, the Titans forced a tie-up that gave them possession.

The Broncos had to make five quick fouls to put West on the line, and May responded with two free throws to put the Titans back up four. Bishop hit a breakaway slam after a North miss with 14 seconds left, which enabled to Titans to overcome another three by Jenkins with four seconds to go.

West 6-foot-8 center Elijah Childs, who banged with the 6-7 Farr under the basket all night, also reached double figures for West with 14 points. Brooks added 13 points for the Titans, who now stand 15-1 overall and 5-1 in the Suburban Gold Conference.

Jenkins scored 13 points and Farr had 12 to lead the Broncos, who wound up making nine three-pointers after their slow start. The Broncos fell to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in the conference, but this game was a far cry from their conference opener: a 68-46 pounding at West back on Dec. 16.

“Very proud of my guys the way they kept their composure tonight,” Hilbert said. “In December they put us down and we never fought back. To put the game within reach in the last two minutes … I’m very proud of our effort.”