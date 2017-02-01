Bronco wrestlers pleased with postseason tune-up

Mick Cronk took his Lee’s Summit North wrestlers to the Lydia’s Lights tournament at Blue Springs South with an eye on the postseason. This would be the Broncos last tournament before districts in two weeks, so he wanted them to get a good tune-up and to see how they fared against some of their district opponents.

Pretty well, as it turns out.

North took third place with 303.5 points in the 13-team, two-day tournament, finishing behind champion Platte County (428.5) and runner-up Waynesville (407.5). And of the five teams in the field North will see Feb. 11 in the Class 4 District 3 tournament at Lee’s Summit High School, Waynesville was the only one to finish ahead of the Broncos.

“It was a good warmup for districts,” Cronk said. “There’s a lot of teams from within our district at this tournament. It was good to see them and see where we are and how we stack up.”

North racked up its points with two finalists and four third-place finishes. The Broncos had one champion in freshman Alex Noble, who won the 106-pound weight class by pinning Perry Hunt of Blue Springs South in the final. Noble also pinned Hunt in Friday’s preliminary rounds after losing to him in a dual meet earlier in the week.

“He had a really good weekend,” Cronk said. “It was good for him to come back and wrestle well and beat that kid a couple of times.”

North’s Tristan Jones, another freshman, placed second at 132 pounds. Jones, 31-9, was pinned by undefeated defending state champion Colin Valdiviez of Rockhurst in the final. Winning third-place matches for the Broncos were Lane Overton (145 pounds), Adrian Castaneda (152), Alex Glynn (170) and Mike Lewis (195).

“I feel pretty good about the weekend,” Cronk said. “A few weight classes we should have done better than we did but all in all I thought the kids wrestled really well.”

Lee’s Summit finished 12th with 142.5 points, but the Tigers did have two finalists in Adam Spainhour and Grant Parrish. Spainhour, who missed most of last week while battling the flu, won the 182-pound division with a 7-3 decision over Devin Stearns of Waynesville in the championship match. Parrish placed second at 160 pounds after getting pinned by Jerrett Villinger of Warrenton in the final.

“(Parrish) wrestled really well up until that finals match,” Lee’s Summit coach Jay McGovern said. “He got dinged up early but just kept plugging away. Spainhour looked really athletic. He looked like he hadn’t had any time off.”

TITANS TAKE NINTH: Lee’s Summit West finished ninth in the Liberty Invitational tournament at Liberty High School. Ryan Waits placed second at 138 pounds to lead the Titans. West also had Isiah Childs finish third at 195 pounds, Isaac Duckworth third at 145, Corbin Copsey fourth at 152 and Thomas Brown fourth at 170.

SCA SECOND IN CONFERENCE: Summit Christian Academy took second in the Crossroads Conference quad meet Thursday at Sherwood. SCA defeated Sherwood 45-24 and Butler 44-36 before losing in the championship dual to Van Horn 45-27.

SCA had 5 individual champions and almost a sixth as Austin Brownlee lost on tie breaker criteria. The 5 champions were Braeden Campbell at 145 pounds, Tyler Evers at 170, Brett Campbell at 182, Trenton Holloway at195 and Caden Robinson at 285.