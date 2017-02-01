Staley battles unbeaten Broncos to the wire

Lee’s Summit North girls basketball coach Tricia Lillygren thought she could breathe a sigh of relief in the fourth quarter, when the Broncos had their first double-digit lead. This time, she hoped, Staley couldn’t make another comeback.

But here came Staley once again.

What had been an 11-point lead melted away to three in the final minutes of the game. And Lillygren, and the Broncos, couldn’t rest easy until Aiyana Johnson sank two free throws with two-tenths of a second left that finally secured North’s 50-45 victory Monday night at the Bronco Fieldhouse.

“Kudos to them,” Lillygren said. “They did a great job of clawing back. We were up by 10 and I thought, ‘Oh, OK we’ve just got to handle the ball like we usually do in the fourth quarter.’ We went completely off script.”

Staley disrupted undefeated North’s script with a full-court, trapping pressure defense. It helped the Falcons battle back from a 19-11 deficit in the second quarter, and it rattled the Broncos again after they took a 46-35 lead with just under three minutes to play. It became more effective when sophomore guard Anija Frazier, one of the Broncos’ better ball handlers, spent long stretches on the bench in foul trouble before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

“Staley picked up the defensive pressure and tonight we weren’t necessarily able to handle that,” Lillygren said. “And Anija’s is a key ball handler for us. She’ll learn how to play a little smarter when she’s in foul trouble.”

Staley’s rally began with a three-pointer by Tya Bell with 2:40 left. After another Staley basket, Bell stole the inbounds pass, scored and was fouled by North’s Micaela Dickerson. Bell made the and-one and Staley was within 46-43 with 1:50 to play.

“Emotionally I think we let some things get to us, and when you’re too emotional about the game you don’t think clearly,” Lillygren said. “We were playing out of control a little bit.”

North finally seemed in control when Aiyana Johnson’s put-back put it up 48-43 with 51 seconds left. But Staley, 8-7, wasn’t done yet.

Jen Harvey drove the lane with 15 seconds left for the last of her team-high 16 points, and the Falcons got another opportunity when Johnson missed two free throws with 13.3 seconds to go.

And with 3.8 seconds left, Staley’s Hannah Smith got a one-and-one opportunity when Alexis Griffin was called for a push. Smith missed the first free throw, and Johnson was fouled as she battled for the rebound.

“They’re a very good team,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t play the best obviously that we could have played. Every time something was going on we just adjusted to it and pulled out the win.”

Johnson helped North pull out its 16th straight win without a loss by scoring 24 points. Older sister Aaliyah Johnson had 16 points, and their one-two punch in the paint during the third quarter helped the Broncos pull away from a 20-20 first-half tie. Aaliyah Johnson ended the quarter with a half-court, buzzer-beating three that put the Broncos up 35-28.

“That was fun because it kind of fired us up a little bit, which is something I think we desperately needed at that point,” Lillygren said.

And those points proved critical as North pulled out another close game. A little too close for Lillygren’s comfort, but she knows its games like these that will make the Broncos tougher.

“I think it’s something where the kids can trust each other and what we’re doing,” Lillygren said. “We trust each other and we’ve been here before. And that’s not going to do anything but help us in the end.”

Monday’s game was North’s annual Play4Kay fund-raiser for cancer research. The Broncos sold pink T-shirts and accepted donations in support of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which honors the longtime North Carolina State women’s basketball coach who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and passed away in 2009.