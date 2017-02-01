Breakfast champions the city’s generous spirits

Lee’s Summit CARES honored citizens who have made the city recognized nationally as one of the best places to live. They ranged from city workers who went their beyond the line of duty to a mental-health professional who spent a lifetime helping others improve their lives.

The annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast Jan. 27 was attended by more than 550 people at The Pavilion at John Knox Village, said CARES Director Rachel Segobia.

The breakfast celebrates residents who live up to such monthly character traits as courage, honesty and kindness, which are promoted in Lee’s Summit as a “Community of Character” in schools and business.

“The presence of good character will shape our future,” Segobia said.

Mayor Randy Rhoads announced keynote speaker Carey Casey, who he noted is one of Lee’s Summit’s own, as well as a nationally recognized leader in encouraging good fathering.

Casey is CEO of the Kansas City-based National Center for Fathering, and in 2009 he served on the White House Task Force on Fatherhood and Healthy Families. He’s served as president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and as chaplain at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul — as well as for the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Casey said that there are about 25 million children who go to bed at night without a father in their home. They are at greater risk to be school dropouts, abuse drugs or get pregnant.

“Just by being a father, by being there, those statistics could flip,” Casey said.

He shared incidents from his life that gave him insight.

His high school football team was the losing squad in the championship portrayed in “Remember the Titans,” which he said played a little loose with the facts.

Casey, then a running back who was on a state All-Star team, said he’d been one of eight African-American athletes on that team, which was all white in the movie.

Casey said he’d learned many valuable lessons from his own father.

In one instance,he’d crossed his very successful football coach. He was playing wide receiver as an underclassman and thought he should be starting as a running back. They had words, and Casey decided to quit, saying the coach was racist.

His father pointed out the coach had been winning games long before his son got on the team and would be winning when Casey was gone. His father said the coach needed a wide receiver and was watching him and checking his character and loyalty. Casey said his father told him, “You need the team more than the team needs you.”

Casey continued to play.

“Integrity will carry you much further than your (sense) of entitlement,” Casey said.

He encouraged the crowd to get to know others in the community and to give newcomers, like incoming school superintendent Dennis Carpenter, a chance to prove themselves.

Casey reminding the crowd to remember that the honorees were really the stars for the day.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Segobia presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Alan Flory, the longtime CEO of ReDiscover, a Lee’s Summit-based mental health provider that serves Lee’s Summit and parts of the Kansas City area.

She said Flory has pioneered many efforts designed to reach those who seem unreachable or who have fallen through the cracks.

Most recently, the agency opened the Kansas City Assessment and Triage Center, where police or medical personnel can take people in mental health crises or alcohol distress. It provides them beds and care instead of a jail cell or emergency room.

Segobia said it began as a project many thought would be impossible, dealing with a very difficult population. Flory was the one who took on the challenge, she said.

“He makes the impossible possible,” Segobia said “When others say no, Alan says yes.”

Flory said ReDiscover has seen successes due to the great staff, wonderful volunteers and amazing support from the community. Flory said it was an uplifting experience, hearing of all the contributions from 12 other great awardees, and it was special to receive recognition with friends and family, who are a large part of any successes.

“It is my greatest honor to be able to serve people in our community, to help them and give them hope for a better future,” Flory said in an interview. “To be able to work with such wonderful people is a great thrill.”

Ethics in Business Award

Carl Chinnery, founder of the Ethics in Business Committee, presented the award to the company Weed Man. Owners Jon and Vicky Cundiff are known for their community involvement in business and schools. Chinnery said their company encourages employees in the lawn care service to “under-sell and over-produce” and to explain and give clients exactly what is necessary for their needs. The couple supports schools through DECA programs and Partners in Education.

Reflections of Character Awards

• Cooperation: Anne Aubuchon

One part of Lee’s Summit’s many successful organizations are volunteers who commit hours of their time to raise funds. Aubuchon is one of those volunteers.

She organized Boots and Bling to benefit Hope House, worked on Saint Luke’s East Hospital’s Boo Ball, Pro Deo’s Trivia Night and Lee’s Summit CARES’ Got Talent competition.

Pro Deo staff said as Aubuchon was planning its new fundraising event, she didn’t stop volunteering her time in other ways, continuing to fill the food pantry, prepare the snacks and work with teens.

• Perseverance: CJ Hoover, Pat Torello and Ken Moore

Hoover, Torello and Moore work for Lee’s Summit Water Utilities, which made news when it searched for and recovered a hearing device for a partially deaf infant girl. A mother visiting her parents in Lee’s Summit left the container with the $7,000 device on top of the car as she was loading her family to go to church.

When she realized it was lost and might have rolled into the storm sewers, she called the city. The water department responded with a camera that could run through lines to hunt for the hearing aid. The three were committed, searching all day and the next morning, until it was found.

• Appreciation: Kelli Knapp

Last summer, Kelli Knapp visited her sister in Columbia and borrowed an idea from that community: painting rocks and hiding them in parks and public places around Lee’s Summit. Now LSMO Rocks has more than 700 who have joined the page where all the rock hiding and rock finding activity is recorded.

The goal of LSMO Rocks is to brighten someone’s day through colorful rock art placed throughout Lee’s Summit, showing love and compassion. Lee’s Summit CARES thanked Knapp for reminding the community how to show appreciation for the small things in life.

• Sportsmanship: Eric and Carla Thomas

Carla Thomas was diagnosed with breast cancer on July 31, 2015. After surgery and four rounds of chemotherapy, doctors pronounced her cured.

Carla Thomas and her husband, Eric, along with their son and daughter, could have focused only on themselves, but instead used the opportunity to teach 130 football players the importance of family and the definition of sportsmanship.

They spread awareness of the effects that cancer has on our community and raised funds for families experiencing financial hardship due to medical expenses. They held two Siege the Cure football games with neighboring teams, Eric Thomas asking each athlete to play for someone who has battled cancer or lost their life to the disease.

Carla Thomas produced an in-depth program featuring each player’s chosen honoree. Through their hard work and dedication, Carla and Eric Thomas raised close to $15,000. The Thomas’ family support was needed when Lee’s Summit High School coach Scott Wilkinson died suddenly at age 51. They organized a memorial with guest speakers and a balloon launch.

• Citizenship: Jessica Jackson

Jessica Jackson moved to Lee’s Summit from Colorado as a new mom. She was having a hard time finding new friends, which she desperately needed. She started a Facebook group called Lee’s Summit PLAY, inviting moms to meet other moms so their kids could play for an hour or two.

What started as just 10 moms in Lee’s Summit expanded to more than 2,000 families. The group transformed from a Facebook playgroup to a brick-and-mortar organization when a headquarters opened in September 2016. The central theme of the group is kindness.

Jackson’s group rallied around a young family who lost their mother, providing them meals for months. Jackson says Lee’s Summit belongs in the spotlight as a safe, loving place for families to come together.

• Family: Reggie Reynolds

Reginald Reynolds, 61, is known as Reggie to his friends and fans. He works two jobs and does photography on the side. At Arrow Dry Cleaners, he runs fresh laundry from home to home, and at Hy-Vee, he stocks the shelves.

In Christmas of 2014, Reynolds was bringing laundry to an older man who had trouble getting around, and was dealing with the loneliness and sorrow after the death of his wife. Reggie could tell the man was visibly saddened and asked if he could take a seat. The two talked for an hour or two.

Reynolds has three children and nine grandkids, who he says he would do anything for. He has remained hardworking and faithful to the Lord through all hardships and financial struggles to do what it takes to provide for his family. Reynolds has expanded commitment to family beyond its defined boundaries.

• Generosity: Lynn Hinkle

Hinkle selflessly contributes her time and talents, and encourages others to do so, as well.

When Hinkle saw that one of the Lee’s Summit elementary schools needed additional business partners, she committedher employer, Great Southern Bank, to work with that school, even though her branch was already supporting another school. Now more students have lunch buddies and positive adult role models.

Hinkle serves in leadership capacities in several local organizations, including the board of directors for Lee’s Summit Medical Center, the Lee’s Summit Chamber and Lee’s Summit Downtown Main Street.

• Respect: Jacque Lebow

On Aug. 3, 2016, Saint Luke’s East Hospital had to deal with the death of an international student who had been attending the University of Central Missouri.

About 25 international students were present in the emergency department grieving the student, who was from India. Hindu culture includes a practice where men tie a thread around their waist, called molathadu, which is never to be removed.

Nurse Jacque Lebow made sure that the molathadu was left around the student’s waist, and the simple act of kindness and respect was noticed by the other students and community leaders. She meticulously documented each piece of his jewelry, which has significant value to his parents back in India.

She found an area where students could grieve away from the busy emergency room, and time for each international student to say goodbye to their friend.

• Responsibility: Sally Langsford

Sally Langsford is a 10-year volunteer with ReDiscover, contributing more than 3,100 volunteer hours with the nonprofit agency since 2006. As a client and volunteer she is an inspiration of how to lead a life centered on giving to others.

She has an ever-present smile and greets most staff and clients by name. Client record-keeping is a meticulous and laborious process to ensure accuracy. She assembles client folders so staff can add specific and detailed information.

As many as 20 components must be assembled in specific order for each chart, and Langsford assembles 50 to 75 charts each week. Her hard work behind the scenes allows the front office staff to spend valuable time on direct client interaction.

• Self-Control: Lexi Hardwick

Lexi Hardwick is one of five children of a single mother who supports her family by providing child care in her Lee’s Summit home.

Hardwick is senior studying mathematics secondary education at the University of Central Missouri. She also tutors mathematics as a part-time employee in the Metropolitan Community College – Longview Learning Center Math Lab. During the summer, she arranged her schedule to take another class toward her degree, helped her mother with the children, and tutored.

She knows that she needs to graduate in a timely manner while still helping her family with finances as much as possible. She maintains high grades in her college coursework.

No one would know that she carries a lot on her shoulders. She gives everyone a genuine smile and a kind word while she patiently explains math concepts in a way that students understand. That has made Hardwick a favorite tutor in the math lab.

• Kindness: Patty Voss

Patty Voss is the two-time PTA President for Woodland Elementary, playground supervisor and copy room attendant.

For 16 years students, staff and families of Woodland Elementary have witnessed her selfless actions, whether it’s comforting sick children, or supporting a student who has given up his place on a team for another.

Those who know her say she has an innate sense of who needs a little extra kindness on any given day. She never hesitates to provide for the school or classrooms, stopping to buy glue sticks on a late Friday evening or supplying overlooked coolers for a field trip.

She often asks “What would you like to have that your budget won’t allow?”