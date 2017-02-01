Philanthropy and scholarship: Two sides of the same coin

Philanthropy and scholarship can be seen as two sides of the same coin.

I would like to provide some examples of this dynamic right here in our Eastern Jackson County Community. First, let me provide one definition of philanthropy: an altruistic concern for human welfare and advancement, or more simply, a love of people. Scholarship can be defined as academic study or achievement, learning of a high level, or more simply a love of learning.

So let’s call philanthropy “heads” and scholarship “tails” of this coin where they come together and flip this coin landing on heads, philanthropy.

What that looks like at your community foundation is the privilege we have of working with philanthropists who have a love of people and a love of learning. These are people who have committed some of their philanthropic support to create scholarship funds to support students who also share their love of learning.

At Truman Heartland Community Foundation, we support the work of 80 scholarship funds that provided more than $234,000 in scholarships to 184 students in our community this year.

Each June we have a reception to congratulate the students receiving scholarships and provide them the opportunity to meet some of the donors who have generously funded these scholarships.

It’s a wonderful event that brings together generous philanthropists in our community with students who are the best and brightest in our community. It’s always an inspiring event, but how can you go wrong when philanthropy and scholarship come together: two sides of the same coin.

For students and their parents in our community, I encourage you to go to our website, www.thcf.org where you will find information on all our scholarships.

The application deadline for most scholarships is March 1, so now is the time to explore which scholarships you may be eligible for. For philanthropists who have a love of learning and are interested in creating a scholarship, you can also find information on our website and we would be pleased to visit with you and help you craft a scholarship that fulfills your interests and dreams.

When you flip this coin again and land on scholarship, you would discover another place in our community where philanthropy and scholarship come together.

This place is our Youth Advisory Council with 180 students from 13 area high schools engaged in what I often refer to as our “school of philanthropy.” Some of our communities’ best students, our scholars who have a love of learning, are actively involved in learning about philanthropy.

They help us make better decisions about grant requests we receive for programs serving children and youth. They read grant proposals, do site visits and report to our grants committee on their recommendations on these grant requests. Our committee truly values their input.

This dynamic team of students has built up their own endowment fund that now exceeds $60,000 and they are empowered to make the decisions each year regarding grants they wish to make from the earnings of their endowment. This month they will be conducting their annual fundraiser to build their endowment, and will be gathering at Lunar Bowl for their “Strike in the Night” event.

Our Youth Advisory Council is where great young leaders come together for a common purpose. Coming together around improving area communities is an important part of their learning. We are extremely fortunate to have a wonderful philanthropic leader and volunteer, Henri Goettel, who leads this effort. It’s truly a labor of love for her and a gift I know I students appreciate.

So, next time you flip a coin (or watch the coin toss at the Super Bowl), remember: Philanthropy is heads and scholarship tails of the same coil. We should recognize how those can come together in our great community.

Phil Hanson is president and CEO of the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, which serves the Lee’s Summit area.