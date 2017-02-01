Most work from 2015 bond issue is wrapping up

By the time a new school year starts in August, the Lee’s Summit School District will have completed the majority of projects funded by a $40 million bond issue passed by voters in 2015. The remaining work should be finished during the 2017-18 school year that begins next fall.

The bond issue, which did require a tax increase, is funding the district’s new Summit Technology Academy/Missouri Innovation Campus as well as improvements in classroom instruction, safety and security, health and wellness, special education and access for people with disabilities.

Also included are maintenance projects and safety upgrades for soft play areas at all elementary schools.

Among the improvements are classroom renovations at Lee’s Summit High School, entry security improvements at Lee’s Summit North High School, a concession/restroom building at the Lee’s Summit West High School softball complex, a gym addition and classroom renovations at Mason Elementary, classroom and art classroom renovations at Lee’s Summit Elementary and a kitchen and cafeteria renovation at Hazel Grove Elementary. Mason Elementary students recently celebrated the opening of their new gymnasium.

Maintenance items include flooring, carpet, ceilings, painting, roofing, paving, mechanical, doors, windows, backflows, water sanitizing and masonry.

The new Summit Technology Academy/Missouri Innovation Campus, near Ward and Tudor roads is scheduled to open in August 2017. The school district and the University of Central Missouri are constructing and operating the shared facility. Lee’s Summit R-7 is paying about 40 percent with UCM paying the remaining 60 percent.

Based on an agreement between the two organizations, Lee’s Summit R-7 will be the sole owner of the building which will house Summit Tech/Missouri Innovation Campus as well as university programs now located in the UCM-Lee’s Summit facility. The university is paying its portion through a lease agreement.

The shared facility will reduce operating expenses for theSchool District, allowing the district to move Summit Tech/MIC from leased space. Because of anticipated rental increases resulting from the expiration of a tax abatement, the district expects to save roughly $9 million over the next 20 years by constructing the new facility.