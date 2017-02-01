Colors fly at ROTC competition

The Lee’s Summit North color guard team marched across the gym floor, the clack of four pairs of shoes on the hardwood sounding in unison.

As they went, the colors of the state of Missouri and United States flags undulated with their strides.

The students were four among dozens who competed at Lee’s Summit High School’s junior ROTC competition Jan. 28. Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West won first place in “Dual Exhibition.”

The competition gave the students a chance to exhibit their weeks of drill training.

“We strive to develop self-responsibility and discipline,” said Mark Schmidt, an instructor.

For Gabi Barada, a sophomore who commanded an unarmed team, the competition can provide an exhilarating thrill.

“It was probably one of the biggest rushes I ever felt,” she said of commanding the unit, “knowing that the people I was leading were doing all the commands correctly.”

As for the color guard, after they marched in what appeared to the untrained eye to be perfect unison, one of the participants said the team’s performance could have been better.

“We made a few mistakes,” said Lee’s Summit North junior Cheyenne Kitzmann, in her third year on the team.

That mindset could be what is contributing to the team’s success. Schmidt said that during a statewide competition, Lee’s Summit North’s Cyber Patriot team earned the rank of best Air Force junior ROTC team in Missouri.

The regional round will be held Feb. 5 at Lee’s Summit North.

Following that, members of the color guard team will present their colors for various events, including Royals games.

And Schmidt said the group is always looking for new participants.

“For cadets, it develops discipline, teamwork and attention to detail,” Schmidt said.