Taste of Lee’s Summit is March 4

February 1, 2017 Updated 33 minutes ago

The Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation will host the 18th annual Taste of Lee’s Summit on March 4, aiming to raise $100,000 to support public education. This year’s theme is “A Festive Evening of Generosity.”

The event will include cuisine from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, entertainment and board games. It will begin at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at John Knox Village. Advance tickets are required, and Feb. 8 is the deadline to donate auction items.

Taste of Lee’s Summit draws strong support from businesses and corporations, and a sellout crowd of more than 600 is anticipated. The event is sponsored by the educational foundation in cooperation with the Lee’s Summit R-7 Music Parents and Great Beginnings Early Education Center.

Sponsorship and table host opportunities are available. For more information about donating or purchasing tickets, contact the foundation office at 816-986-1088. Tickets are $75 per person, and theattire is business casual.

