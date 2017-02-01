City attorney says council follows Sunshine Law

City Attorney Brian Head disputes the notion that the Lee’s Summit City Council may have violated the Missouri Sunshine Law by voting on items not publicized on agendas.

The committee was discussing whether it should revise its rules covering when it discusses items and takes votes during meetings, including its Roundtable or Council Comments segments.

“I think it’s borderline violation of the Sunshine Law, because we’re not announcing it ahead of time,” said Councilman Rob Binney. He said sometimes those motions and votes come up after several council members have been communicating about the issue via email prior to the meeting. He asked Head for his advice.

Head said the law only specifies a “tentative agenda” and there’s no Missouri law that says every issue discussed has to be on the agenda.

He said he knows of cities and counties that will meet, and on the next day post an agenda for the next meeting with only a few items, then discuss a variety of topics, both on and off the agenda, when that meeting takes place.

He added that it would not be a good idea for the council to frequently, and intentionally, discuss items without prior notice to the public.

“It may be that we just want to look for the best practice,” Head said.

The issue came to the committee by request of Binney, after Councilman Chris Moreno in the waning moments of a meeting and without all members being present, moved to ask for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate city purchasing practices.

Jean Maneke, a lawyer who advises the Missouri Press Association, was asked to watch video of the meeting by the Journal and she said the vote was questionable.

The council on other occasions has also made decisions on topics not on the published agenda.

Head said as the law stands there is no requirement to publish every issue discussed. He added that because the law does include a provision to be “liberally construed” — meaning openness is to be the main consideration — a judge might see it differently if it was litigated.

“Some judge, somewhere could decide that it is the law,” Head said.

He drew a difference between “ministerial” votes, where the council gives direction to the city manager, and passing an ordinance.

Head said changing the speed limit on Douglas could affect liberty, so it clearly should be posted on the agenda, but a “ministerial” action simply giving staff directions, has a “reduced standard.”

“It’s not so clear as saying everything has to be posted 24 hours in advance,” Head said.

Councilwoman Phyllis Edson said things will come up during a meeting, so if rules change, members would have to try to remember them until the next week. She said the council should try to maintain flexibility.

Head told the committee that if one of the charter amendments to be voted on in April passes, the council would have to amend its rules and practices to conform to the new charter.

One proposed amendment would require the council to have a weeklong delay between the first reading of an ordinance and that ordinances final passage, except for emergency ordinances.

The committee decided to table the discussion until after the election so it would know if it has to include the amendments in its discussions.

In the committee roundtable, Edson joked: “I want to make a motion.”

“No you don’t,” said chairwoman Diane Seif.