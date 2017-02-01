Cass County community calendar

February and March

Children’s events at

the Harrisonville library,

400 E. Mechanic St.

Feb. 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Chocolate Olympics for grades 6 through 12. Participate in a variety of chocolate challenges, such as relay races and chocolate puzzles.

Feb. 18 — 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Play time for children. A variety of engaging activities will be available for families to enjoy.

March 11 — 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Celebrate Seuss. Stories, games and activities to celebrate one of the most popular children’s authors.

March 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Young adult movie “E.T.” will be screened at the library for those in grades 6 through 12.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

Feb. 3

First Friday coffee

7:30 a.m. — Harrisonville High auxiliary gym, 1504 E. Elm St., Harrisonville

Harrisonville schools will host the event.

Feb. 7

Art for Heart

5 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

$25 per person.

Cardia rehab staff will share cardiovascular information, followed by heart-themed painting session.

Reserve your seat by calling Alesha Miller at 816-380-5888, ext. 4811.

Feb. 8

Sports physical night

5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. — Harrisonville High School, 1504 E. Elm St.

Event open to all students planning on participating in a spring sport or activity during the 2017–2018 school year.

Physicals will be $5. Pick up a form at the HHS activities office beforheand or download one from the Harrisonville schools’ website, harrisonvilleschools.org.

Feb. 12

Historical society’s “The life and unknown stories of Abe Lincoln”

2 p.m. — Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Relive Lincoln’s life from his birth to his death. Artifacts, memorabilia, pictures and little-known stories will be shared, as will a recreation of the president’s box in Ford’s Theatre on the night of Lincoln’s death.

Feb. 14

Raymore Historical Society meeting

7 p.m. — Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

The meeting will feature Jim Beckner speaking about “The History of Washington Township: Grandview, Hickman Mills & Old Santa Fe.”

All are welcome. The museum is ADA accessible.

Feb. 14

Piano bar

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 102 S. Independence St.

James Cockman will serve as the event’s pianist. RSVP by calling 816-380-5271.

April 1

Cass County job fair & business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave.

Organizers are now accepting vendor registration. More than 300 job seekers attended last year’s event.

For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American

Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings

7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

