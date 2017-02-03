Downtown more than pulling its weight

Over the years, we’ve heard rumblings that, perhaps, our geographically tiny downtown Lee’s Summit central business district wasn’t pulling its collective weight as it relates to overall sales in town.

To that, you can simply reply, “check the numbers.”

According to recently released numbers, downtown Lee’s Summit businesses that pay into the Community Improvement District penny tax recorded more than $32 million in sales during the calendar year 2016.

The CID is averaging nearly $25,000 per month, which translates to $2.5 million in sales at our retail, restaurants, taverns and in other areas of our downtown, proving month after month to be a small but mighty business district.

The numbers blow the forecast amounts out of the water.

What brought us to this point was more than $1.5 million in reinvestment and redevelopment in downtown Lee’s Summit, the addition of more than 80 jobs to our business district and the opening of 12 new businesses.

During 2016, The Eye Station, Llywelyn’s Pub, The Noticed Network, Posh Hair Salon, Third Street Social, Heelusions, Good Life Yoga and Tea, Restorative Touch Massage, Aimee Starr Photography, Art Affects LLC, Fringe Beerworks and The Browning Bed and Breakfast all opened its doors.

Contemplate the sheer impact of these business investments: a place to stay downtown – something we haven’t had in decades here – that encourages tourism; more retail and service options; and new lunch and dinner spots for those in and outside of Lee’s Summit to discover.

Couple those openings with the resurgence of business development and investment on the west side of the railroad tracks and you have a perfect storm of growth, expansion and progress that we have been working toward in downtown Lee’s Summit for many years.

And coming soon … more housing? Maybe. Certainly, the business atmosphere and culture in downtown Lee’s Summit would support increased density. But again, that takes the right investor, right developer, right plan at the perfect time to execute. It shouldn’t be difficult to envision high-end apartments in downtown Lee’s Summit.

Our next big movement will be the outdoor performance space that was overwhelmingly passed by the voters in the spring of 2013. We have already seen the fruits of that ballot measure in the last 18 months as the improvements on Orchard Street have visually transformed that area and the new Legacy Park Amphitheater has opened to a great deal of success and fanfare.

And while we anxiously await that movement for a plan of action to unfold on what will be a transformative outdoor space and farmers market across the street from City Hall, we can celebrate and continue to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit that has seemingly taken over the heart of Lee’s Summit.

Real people making very real investments in their families, their futures and, in turn, toward the betterment of downtown (and ultimately the entirety of) Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .