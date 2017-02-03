Same game, different day: Titans eke out another victory

The calendar read Jan. 31, but Lee’s Summit West assistant basketball coach Keith Miller could have sworn he’d jumped two days into the future.

Miller had just watched the Titans hold off Park Hill 52-50 Tuesday night at their Fieldhouse in a game that took a path he had seen too many times before: Race out to an early lead, stumble on defense and offense, hold on for dear life.

“Groundhog Day is on Thursday, right?” Miller said. “But I think we’ve had Groundhog Day pretty much all season.”

It was almost a mirror image of West’s previous game, when it romped out to a 13-point first-quarter lead before scratching out a 64-59 victory at Lee’s Summit North. And the Titans experienced some of the same issues against Park Hill, only made worse by the Trojans height and rugged defense.

In this version of Titan déjà vu, West flourished in transition in the first quarter for a 19-9 lead, struggled to find shots and hold the ball when the Trojans forced a half-court game and failed to get stops when they needed them.

“It’s been a lot like multiple games we’ve had this season where we’ve had these opportunities,” Miller said. “We’re playing well and suddenly we turn the ball over, we take a bad shot, we get lost defensively, we don’t rebound … The positive is we had enough points at the end to win the game.”

The points came easy at first as West ran the floor and forced six Park Hill turnovers in the first quarter. The Titans led 21-11 at the end of the period and boosted their lead to 27-13 after Mario Goodrich got an and-one and a three-pointer to start the second quarter.

“We did a great job defensively in the first half and scored some buckets off of our defense,” Miller said. “And that’s when we thrive. And they did a good job of making it a half-court game and we still struggle with that.”

West still led 31-23 at halftime and 41-33 after three quarters, but the Titans found few fast-break opportunities. And Park Hill’s big men, most notably 6-foot-10 sophomore Roman Wilson and 6-4 senior Chester Graves, were making things difficult inside for West’s 6-8 Elijah Childs and 6-7 Christian Bishop, who saw several shots blocked or altered.

Park Hill had two blocks early the fourth quarter, the second of which led to a baseline dive by Willy Majok that capped a 7-0 run and cut West’s lead to 41-40.

“Their big kid is a tremendous defensive player,” Miller said. “He stands in the lane and even if he doesn’t block the shot he alters it. We just have to keep going at it and do a better job with ball fakes and shot fakes. Again, it’s just a repeat of what we’ve done all year.”

And again, the Titans made big plays down the stretch. Right after the Trojans pulled within one, West guard Phillip Brooks forced a turnover and threw a full-court pass that Goodrich turned into a ferocious dunk and an and-one opportunity. Goodrich missed the free throw, but his slam sparked a 5-0 run that put the Titans up 46-40 and back in control.

“I just felt like I could get up and I took it,” said Goodrich, who led West with 18 points.

“We were kind of hem-hawing around, kind of had our heads down,” Miller said. “That was a great play because it re-energized us and kind of got us kick started again.”

Park Hill never caught the Titans, but they kept it close down the stretch. An intentional foul on Graves for grabbing Bishop by the neck under the basket led to two free throws and a 50-46 lead and some breathing room with 22.7 seconds left.

Bishop and C.J. May scored 10 points each to join Goodrich in double figures for West, which improved to 16-1 overall and 6-1 in Suburban Gold Conference play. It’s a nice record, but Goodrich knows the Titans will have to break the feast-or-famine pattern if they want it to stay that way.

“We’ve just got to come out and play harder each time,” Goodrich said. “It’s like the same thing every week.”