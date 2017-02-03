Parks employees and volunteers win awards

Parks campaign committee volunteers of year

Five Lee’s Summit residents will be honored in March with the prestigious Citation for Volunteers of the Year by the Missouri Park and Recreation Association.

John Beaudoin, Sheryl Franke, Kim Fritchie, Gene Gamber and Rick Viar formed the “Vote Yes! for Our Parks” Committee to promote renewal of a sales tax dedicated to funding the Lee’s Summit parks system. They will be presented the award at the association’s conference in Branson.

Through a social media campaign, as well as production and distribution of yard signs and banners, the volunteers played an integral role in the 78.49 percent positive vote to continue the tax for 15 years, raising about $52 million. It will be used for renovations to existing parks, additional splash pads, an outdoor adventure park, an athletic field house, extension of trails and bicycle paths, and more.

Brian Hutchin, president of the Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation Board, said, “Lee’s Summit is blessed with many great volunteers, from our youth coaches to our numerous commission and committee members. These five are very deserving of this recognition.”

Dyke Playground to get additional equipment

A $25,000 grant will bring upgrades to Joseph A. Dyke Playground in Legacy Park, which includes specially designed equipment that is accessible to children with disabilities.

Jodi Bell, Steve Casey and Andy Holmes, parks department employees, wrote the grant request to Empowering Individuals Through Advocacy and Support, also known as Developmental Disability Services of Jackson County.

Improvements will incorporate some of the themes at the playground and add innovative equipment now coming onto the market. Construction could start in the summer.

Parks aquatics manager recognized by state association

Devin Blazek, aquatics manager for Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation, has been named the 2017 Aquatics Section Outstanding New Professional by the Missouri Park and Recreation Association.

Blazek joined the parks department in 2014, beginning as aquatics coordinator. He was recently promoted to aquatics manager. Among other responsibilities, Blazek is tasked with hiring, training and leading approximately 150 staff.

Blazek, Austin Aguirre and Cameron Struckmeier will be recognized for using an automatic defibrillator to revive a patron who had a heart attack at a community center. The patient was treated at an area hospital and survived, said Tom Lovell parks administrator.

Blazek accepts challenges with a positive attitude and leads by example, said David Dean, superintendent of recreation. “He’s a team player that makes those around him better,” he said.

Lion recognized for years of service

Paul Watts received a 40 Year Award from Vice District Gov. Greg Gilliam, for his longtime membership at the Lee’s Summit Lions meeting in January at Neighborhood Café.

Chamber of Commerce offers scholarships

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is taking applications for $1,000 scholarships offered to college-bound high school seniors.

Five students will be chosen to receive scholarships. To be eligible one of the applicant’s parents need to be a full-time employee of a business which is a chamber member. Interested students should have at least a 3.0 grade point average. The deadline for applications is Feb. 10. Contact the Chamber at 816-524-2424 with any questions.