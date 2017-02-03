Broncos celebrate milestone in victory over Titans

Rolling out a big lead let Lee’s Summit North’s girls take a breather Wednesday night. And celebrate a milestone.

After weathering several close games lately, the Broncos scored the first 14 points in their Suburban Gold Conference matchup with Lee’s Summit West and coasted to a 50-25 victory at North’s Fieldhouse. They also got a chance to honor senior Aaliyah Johnson, whose 20 points against the Titans put her over 1,000 for her career.

“We needed a game that didn’t come down to the wire with a last shot or free throws made,” North girls basketball coach Tricia Lillygren said. “So that was nice.”

Johnson made it a nice night for the 17-0 Broncos by making four of her first five shots for eight of the Broncos first 10 points. North led 16-2 after the first quarter, and West would never come closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

West, 8-10 overall and 3-4 in conference play, missed its first 13 shots and never could get untracked against the taller Broncos. The 6-foot-2 Johnson and her 6-2 younger sister Aiyana Johnson controlled the boards and altered shots inside as the Broncos cut off driving lanes for guards Sydnee Kemp and Sydney Brooks. Kemp and Lesley Lovelace were West’s leading scorers with six points apiece.

“We didn’t want (Kemp) or (Brooks) to drive, and I think we did a really good job, and our post players did a good job of supporting that,” Lillygren said. “And we knew they’re a team that likes to shoot the three a lot and we minimized their attempts outside.”

Aaliyah Johnson topped the 1,000-point mark with six points in the third quarter, and she received a standing ovation from the Fieldhouse crowd after the milestone was announced. She became the ninth 1,000-point scorer in the program’s history and finished the game with 1,009 career points, which currently ranks her eighth all-time.

Aaliyah Johnson’s older sister, Imani Johnson, holds the record with 1,677 points from 2011-14.

“It felt really special,” Aaliyah Johnson said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m grateful that my teammates were giving me the ball all night. It felt good to finally get there.”