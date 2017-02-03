Broncos score entertaining victory over Summit Christian

Mike Hilbert can’t promise a victory every time Lee’s Summit North takes the court. But he can promise that anyone who comes out to see the Broncos play will get their money’s worth.

“The word I’ve used for our team the entire season is that we’re just ‘entertaining,’” North’s boys basketball coach said after the Broncos held off Summit Christian Academy 76-72 Wednesday at North’s Fieldhouse. “Whether we’re ahead or behind it’s going to be exciting.”

And the Broncos lived up to their billing, which was made easier by facing a Summit Christian team that loves to run the floor and shoot the three-pointer as much as they do. North put up 34 three-point shots and made 12 of them; SCA made five of 16 from behind the arc.

Seven of North’s threes came in the first half as they built a 42-30 lead by the intermission. But when the Broncos cooled off, and SCA heated up, the Eagles were able to make a game of it.

Logan Jenkins’ game reflected the night for the Broncos. Jenkins, who made five three-pointers and a team-high 21 points, hit three of them in the first quarter as the Broncos charged out to a 22-13 lead. When Preston Kliewer cut North’s lead to 22-20 with a three and two baskets off turnovers to start the second quarter, Jenkins answered with a three and the Broncos rebuilt their lead.

“I feel like we got off to a hot start which led to our lead in the first half,” Jenkins said. “Then we kind of cooled off, but we fought toward the end and played as a team and that’s how we got the win.”

But before they could get that win, North would have its hands full with an SCA team on a mission. SCA coach Jake Kates, irate over a non-call after some rough play under the Eagles’ basket late in the half, went to the locker room fired up and his team came out the same way for the second half.

“I wasn’t mad at them; I didn’t yell at them; I just said I was disappointed that they didn’t compete,” Kates said. “And they really did in the second half.”

SCA hit North with a 27-point third quarter which started with a 6-0 run to halve the lead. The Eagles kept chipping away until a three-pointer by Huckabee, who finished with 23 points, and a basket by Kliewer, who had a game-high 27, sparked an 8-2 spurt that closed the gap to 55-53.

“They opened the half with a (6-0) run before we got a basket and I thought, ‘here we go again,’” Hilbert said. “And sure enough, it went down the stretch and was a dogfight.”

North and SCA matched each other almost basket-for-basket until a drive by Huckabee and a baseline shot by Kliewer brought SCA within 73-70 with 28 seconds left. The Eagles had a chance to draw closer after Jenkins missed two free throws with 16.6 seconds to play, but the Eagles threw the ball out of bounds with 10 seconds left.

North’s Emil Spriggs was fouled with 8.4 seconds left, and he sank two free throws to help seal the victory.

“Just pleased and happy we were able to squeak one out,” said Hilbert, whose Broncos improved to 9-8 for the season.

Kates was pleased, too, even after his 14-6 Eagles came up short. After a dismal three-game stretch two weeks ago in the Culver’s Classic, SCA put together a three-game winning streak that included a 68-60 victory over Crossroads Conference rival Barstow.

“We’re a lot different than we were a week and a half ago,” Kates said. “We’re really a focused group right now and the leadership on this team is at a good spot.”