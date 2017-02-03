Titans’ Gauert makes the grade with Air Force

Matt Gauert didn’t sign an actual letter of intent when he put pen to paper Wednesday along with 12 other seniors at Lee’s Summit West’s National Signing Day ceremony. That’s not how it works with the service academies.

What Gauert inked was a Certificate of Intent, stating that if he’s accepted into the Air Force Academy, he can play football there.

“I technically don’t have to play football,” Gauert said. “Football is just my ticket to get in.”

Gauert is in, having passed the rigorous process awaiting any service academy hopeful. And he most certainly isn’t going to pass up a chance to play Division-I football, which for him has been a goal as big as getting into one of the United States’ elite military institutions.

“I’ve wanted to go to West Point actually since second of third grade,” Gauert said. “Then Air Force came knocking for football and I couldn’t pass that up.”

Gauert, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman, certainly has the size and ability to make it in D-I football. A two-year starter at left tackle, he was a mainstay on the Titans offensive line as he earned All-Suburban Conference, All-District and All-Class 6 state honors.

But the academies require players with brains and brawn. That made Gauert, with his 3.8 grade-point average and 30 ACT score, all the more attractive. It doesn’t hurt that he also sings in the school’s choir and plays in the orchestra.

“They can’t just recruit any average Joe that’s getting recruited to Alabama or LSU,” Gauert said. “The grades have to be there and the leadership as well. It’s a pretty extensive recruiting process.”

West football coach Vinny Careswell said Gauert was the perfect recruit for that process. Careswell said Gauert is the second Titan to play football for a service academy, joining Navy lineman Evan Martin.

“He’s kind of a renaissance man,” Careswell said. “He’s a very well-rounded person, his grades are excellent. Then he has the kind of capabilities to flip the switch and get really intense on the football field.”

Gauert had offers from other schools – Kansas, Iowa State and Ivy Leaguers Cornell and Columbia – all of which would offer an easier route than the one he’s chosen. He’s committing to a nine-year commitment with Air Force with a red-shirt year at the academy’s prep school, four years at the academy and four years as a commissioned officer. But Gauert said he was never interested in the easy way out.

“I’ve always wanted to serve my country,” Gauert said. “The football aspect is also there – they’ve got a great program. I’ve had no second thoughts at all.”