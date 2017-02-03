City’s new trash hauler hopes residents will buy local

The city lists its licensed haulers and their phone numbers at www.cityofls.net/Environment/Residential-Trash

It’s arguably the most basic rule of business: identify a need and fill it. That’s what a 33-year-old Lee’s Summit man has done by going into the trash-hauling business with a single vehicle.

After hearing complaints about missed trash pickups in the city, Jarrod Gravatt bought a used trash truck and launched Gravatt Waste Solutions. He had 100 customers by the time his truck started running routes last week, and as of Tuesday, he’d picked up 35 more.

Gravatt, a territory sales manager for Baker Distributing, is active in Lee’s Summit civic affairs and had been attending City Council meetings since early last year.

“A lot of com plaints were being made about the trash haulers in town,” he said. “I saw a huge opportunity and a need for a quality, customer service-oriented local trash hauler in Lee’s Summit.”

Late trash pickups are not unique to Lee’s Summit, especially in the last year so. The Kansas City Star, which owns the Journal, reported in June that a national shortage of drivers was hurting the quality of service all over the area — from Prairie Village and Overland Park to Wyandotte County and Lee’s Summit. Trash companies were scrambling to hire and train drivers.

One firm serving Lee’s Summit, Town & Country Disposal, told The Star it had lost employees after being bought the previous fall by a national company that applied tougher U.S. Department of Transportation standards for its drivers.

Last fall, after months of complaints, Leawood tightened its leash on Town & Country’s parent company, WCA Waste Corp., by shortening its city permit from one year to six months. A company representative said then that 53 percent of drivers had left the company in the wake of the higher employment standards. Many failed or refused drug tests, weren’t physically fit or had problematic driving records.

Meanwhile, customer dissatisfaction prompted Prairie Village to drop Deffenbaugh Industries Inc. as its citywide hauler as of Jan. 1.

Lee’s Summit does not contract for trash service, so residents or homeowners’ associations hire companies on their own. Haulers must be licensed by the city, and its website lists 11 companies — including Gravatt —that are authorized to do business in the city.

Although Lee’s Summit generally cannot intervene in disputes between haulers and their customers, the city does track the complaints it receives. Figures from the Public Works Department suggest that dissatisfaction peaked in the April-July period last year, when the department logged 73 complaints. Since then, through January of this year, only 38 complaints have been made.

And Gravatt’s company isn’t the only one to have jumped into the city’s residential trash market. Deputy Public Works Director Bob Hartnett said KC Disposal, Municipal Waste Services and Urban Disposal also have been licensed in the last year.

Gravatt, who was born and raised in Lee’s Summit, said it has been his dream to own his own business. He began researching the industry early last year, explored the local market and determined what it would take to legally operate in Lee’s Summit.

He said customers tell him they like hiring a locally owned company, or they had been unhappy with their service before.

Gravatt Waste Solutions charges $57 per quarter for basic trash service. The price rises to $78 if recyclables and yard waste are picked up, too. The company picks up yard waste year-round.

“Having a local trash hauler will help strengthen our economy,” Gravatt said. “I want to continue to make Lee’s Summit a great community, and show people the value of doing business with a local trash hauler and local small business in general.”

A 2002 graduate of Lee’s Summit North High School, Gravatt played basketball at North and at Johnson County Community College. He earned a degree in sociology from Florida Atlantic University. His wife, 2002 Lee’s Summit North graduate Kristin Lingholm Gravatt, co-owns the business.

Outside of work, Gravatt is vice-president of the Lee’s Summit Girls Softball Association, a board member for Sporting Lee’s Summit and a member of the city’s Livable Streets Advisory Board.

While starting with the single truck, the city’s newest trash hauler is trying to expand by snagging home association accounts in Lee’s Summit. He has two non-family employees — one who drives the truck and the other who handles phone calls and marketing — and he hopes to hire a second employee soon for the truck. Meanwhile, Gravatt handles billing and other management duties outside his work hours at Baker.

Gravatt says he won’t put customer satisfaction at risk by getting too big, as he believes some of his competitors have done. His focus will be Lee’s Summit.

“I’m going to stay small. I’m not looking to go out in the whole metro,” he said. “That will always be my No. 1 thing ... customer service.”