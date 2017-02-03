Thoroughfare plan looks down the road

Lee’s Summit has a vision for improving its city streets to prevent traffic jams, but a solution for frequent bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate-470 is hidden in the fog of the future.

The Lee’s Summit Planning Commission recently adopted the city’s updated Thoroughfare Master Plan, which covers 2015 to 2040.

City Traffic Engineer Michael Park said studies used for updating the plan show most city streets don’t have a capacity problem, unless they are directly impacted by the state or federal highway system.

At midday, Park said, people can drive the speed limit.

But during rush hours, with commuters piling onto highways, there is added congestion at interchanges for U.S. 50, Interstate 470 and Missouri 291. Ward Road at U.S. 50 Highway is one example.

The Jefferson Street bridge, at U.S. 50 and Missouri 291, is going to be fixed, as Lee’s Summit voters approved bonds to improve that interchange.

Park said long-term congestion on the highways, if not addressed, will cause motorists to seek alternate routes, which will shift more congestion on city streets.

Park said Colbern Road is one of the few city streets that has a capacity issue not connected to state and federal systems, according to what the city foresees in the next 10 to 20 years.

The Lee’s Summit City Council has set its desired level of service at a C level on a traditional A through F scale.

Colbern Road meets that standard for much of the day, but during high traffic periods it is downgraded to a D. The C level means there’s a stable flow, but maneuvering through lanes is restricted and requires driver awareness. The D level, means an unstable flow with speeds slightly decreased and limited freedom to maneuver.

Park said the update was the product of 18 months of work. In some instances, the city had been using the draft as a guide for projects that came forward in affected areas, he said. Now it will be available for developers, residents or others who are interested in what is proposed for the future development of the city’s roadways.

It is based on traffic counts; other city and regional plans, such as Mid-America Regional Council documents; and experts’ predictions, Park said. He added there are unknowns, such as changes in technology or residents’ habits, that could affect what changes will be needed.

Park noted that large undeveloped sections of the city owned by Property Reserves Inc. (a property of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints) will remain agricultural land for at least 20 years, according to church officials the city contacted.

Several roads where the plan calls for eventual improvement as the city grows are included on the projects list of a capital improvements sales tax, which is on the April ballot. They are Colbern Road, Pryor Road south of Chipman Road and Douglas Street between Second Street and Chipman Road.

Park said the city’s plan is improve those streets and stay ahead of congestion.

The plan also identifies gaps in the street network, such as Browning Road or Gateway Drive, providing a guide so the city and developers can preserve right-of-way to allow for future construction.

Commission member Fred DeMoro asked about the status of the highway where I-470 and Missouri 291 North merge for through north Lee’s Summit. “On Friday night, northbound I-470 is approaching gridlock,” he said.

Park said that more congestion is expected on I-470, which would shift of motorists onto city streets, for example Todd George Parkway.

The city needs to be thinking about that issue, Park said, in case the Missouri Department of Transportation continues to be cash-strapped and unable to undertake improvements.

MoDOT has adopted a policy of only maintaining major routes and won’t undertake any expansion.

“We’re really not able to do projects that address congestion, like adding lanes,” said Matt Killion, an area engineer for MoDOT.

Killion said that MoDOT is only doing maintenance on its existing system, because of funding shortages.

He said motorists will encounter work zones in Lee’s Summit this summer, as the department has planned renovations of several bridges for interchanges including Raytown and Colbern roads along I-470 and over the Little Blue River, and at Interstate 70 over U.S. 40. The department also expects to do significant work at View High Drive and the Douglas Road overpasses in the future, possibly in 2018.

Killion said that part of the reason I-470 is congested where it merges with Missouri 291 at Colbern Road is its proximity to the Strother Road interchange. The layout of the existing roads made it a design challenge and the department did the best it could, Killion said.