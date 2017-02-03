Keep in mind that everyone matters

I didn’t participate in the Women’s March, but perhaps should have. I support women in their struggles against sexism, gender inequality and abusive relationships.

Beyond that, I support solidarity with all people who — by virtue of their skin color, nationality, religion, disabilities, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, etc. — may now feel at higher risk of discrimination, bullying, even incarceration, deportation, or physical harm than ever before. But what sign would I carry in such a march?

“EVERYBODY matters!” That would be my sign. Short, simple, inclusive and indisputable, it leaves room for moving forward together. It may not be original, but it fits.

The concept that everybody matters includes our physical environment, regardless of where “everybody” happens to reside on this fragile, interconnected planet of land, sea, and sky, of nations and societies.

It’s a simple truth for addressing problems of any scale in any setting. Whether the issue involves family dynamics, workplace policies, executive orders, legislation, Supreme Court decisions, or United Nations resolutions, this truth is essential to the process.

So the next time you are looking for a talking point or message, just remember: everybody matters! You can apply this truth regardless of the situation…it just doesn’t matter.

Ed Kraemer, medical doctor

Lee’s Summit