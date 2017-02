The only thing better than being gifted a box of chocolates?

Giving a box of chocolates.

For this Valentine’s Day, the Journal is looking for the best place in town to buy a loved one a special something for the holiday.

Chocolate or another treat works. But so do flowers. If you get creative for Valentine’s Day and purchase something else, let us know where you find your special gift on our Facebook page.

The winning establishment will be the subject of a feature in the newspaper.