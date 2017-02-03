dust
isnt
checkpoint
vetted
wind
blows
where
it will
breath
becomes
air
water
flows
toward
the sea
all
self
defined
identities
sleep
together
inside
the earth
souls
seek
a better
home
wall
building
is as old
as history
protection
often
a noble
goal
towers
we
erect
to reach
heaven
and
become
gods
remain
the
ultimate
elitist
dream
just as
inevitably
collapse
into
confusion
how much
harm is
due
to those
of us
who
obsessed
with
our sense
of
insignificance
only
want
to feel
important
isnt
everyone
a migrant
laborer
in creations
transfer
of energy
fields
lets
celebrate
this year
of the
rooster
but if
we crow
along
please
remember
the fox
hears
also
h.