Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017 

dust

isnt

checkpoint

vetted

wind

blows

where

it will

breath

becomes

air

water

flows

toward

the sea

all

self

defined

identities

sleep

together

inside

the earth

souls

seek

a better

home

wall

building

is as old

as history

protection

often

a noble

goal

towers

we

erect

to reach

heaven

and

become

gods

remain

the

ultimate

elitist

dream

just as

inevitably

collapse

into

confusion

how much

harm is

due

to those

of us

who

obsessed

with

our sense

of

insignificance

only

want

to feel

important

isnt

everyone

a migrant

laborer

in creations

transfer

of energy

fields

lets

celebrate

this year

of the

rooster

but if

we crow

along

please

remember

the fox

hears

also

h.

