Sweet success at Chocolate Crawl

The 10th Annual Chocolate Crawl is feeding a lot of people.

The special event held each year by Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. was attended by about 500 people, said Jen Steller, communications coordinator.

It collected 700 pounds of food and $905 for Lee’s Summit Social Services, as people picked up maps that led way to participating merchants who had sales and offered treats.

Those who made donations to Lee’s Summit Social Services got discounts at those merchants. Steller said records were a little sketchy, but staff at Main Street were pretty certain this was the event’s 10th year, with 35 business taking part Saturday.

“That was the most businesses we’ve ever had, in our memory as staff,” Steller said.