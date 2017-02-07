Giving freeze: Nonprofits see dip in donations after holidays

Shepherd’s Staff Food Pantry: Visit the organization’s Facebook page to learn more.

Chock it up to generosity fatigue, or a tightening of the budget belt after capitalism’s favorite month. Regardless of the cause, nonprofits report a scarcity of donations in January.

Kenneth Blazer, the treasurer of the Shepherd’s Staff Food Pantry in Harrisonville, said the nonprofit receives fewer donations in January and beyond.

Coldwater of Lee’s Summit reported a dip in donations after the holidays.

Executive Director Monica Humbard said that, aside from the holidays spurring more food drives and monetary donations in December, tax reasons may also encourage philanthropy.

“Many people are making their final monetary donations for the year (in December) for tax purposes,” Humbard wrote.

The increase in donations in December is fortunate, she continued, as that time of year brings the highest client need.

“While we appreciate the many people who volunteer for us during the holidays and throughout the year, we could really benefit from more volunteers during the summer months,” Humbard said.

“January, February and sometimes March slows off a bit,” Blazer said, adding that this year, “we could use more donations.”

Increases in donating “helps us provide more food” for low-income applicants to the pantry.

At Belton’s HELP Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter, donations amount to as much as $30,000 in December but dip to as little as $8,000 in the next three months.

The decrease affects how many animals the shelter can intake in the first three months of the year.

“We cannot intake nearly as many, especially the special needs (pets), and that’s what we do best,” said Director Cindy Dill.

Stephanie Salinas, a staff member, encouraged community members to sign up for the “Shelter Buddy” program to make a recurring monthly donation to HELP Humane.

“Even if you can do just $5 a month,” Salinas said.