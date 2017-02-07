Tuition increases on the table for Missouri colleges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Administrators at Missouri public colleges and universities say they are reluctant to consider raising tuition, but they might have no choice.

New Republican Gov. Eric Greitens proposed on Thursday a nearly 10 percent reduction in core higher education funding in his budget proposal for the coming year.

University leaders say that Greitens’ proposal to slash another $22 million on top of $68 million in cuts announced in January makes higher tuition almost inevitable.

“My understanding is that the governor doesn’t want us to go in that direction, but if we don’t want to lessen the services we provide, something’s gotta give,” said Robert Vartabedian, president at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Missouri public universities haven’t had to increase tuition much for the past 10 years because of yearly agreements with lawmakers to keep tuition level in exchange for a steady funding stream.

Former Gov. Matt Blunt signed a law in 2007 putting a cap on in-state tuition at four-year schools, allowing increases only as large as the consumer price index, which was 2.1 percent in 2016. Universities are able to apply for a waiver through the Department of Higher Education to raise tuition beyond that limit. The department hasn’t granted any waivers in the past five years, said spokeswoman Liz Coleman.

Leaders of the four-campus University of Missouri System won’t say that tuition will go up due to budget constraints, but they haven’t ruled it out.

A statement from interim system President Michael Middleton said the cuts will make it “challenging” for the university to fulfill its core mission, and the system was looking for ways to make up for the losses.

In recent years, the system has depended more on tuition than ever before. A finance report said that in 2008, tuition and fees covered 29 percent of the system’s budget; in 2016 it paid for more than half.

A task force charged with reviewing the University of Missouri system last year recommended that the Legislature remove the tuition cap. Although funding from the state has remained steady since 2008, universities have enrolled more students and expenses have gone up, the task force said. Without the ability to raise tuition, schools have had to make cuts and issue hiring freezes.

At a budget announcement Thursday in Nixa, Missouri, Greitens said he was confident that schools could make up the cuts without making students pay. He encouraged schools to “tighten their belts” and find ways to be more efficient.