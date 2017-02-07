Altruism the word at Our Lady of Presentation

After being named teacher of the year his 48th year in the classroom, Terry Nyhan credited everyone but himself.

At a pep assembly at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic School, he gave a nod to his colleagues, saying he was honored to win among such an esteemed group. And to his students, who contributed generously to a coin-drive fundraiser.

Nyhan’s selfless regard of the award illustrates a core tenet of the school’s teachings: consider others, especially those less fortunate than you, before yourself.

To celebrate philanthropy and Catholic School Week, the students and staff at Our Lady enjoyed a pep assembly Friday.

Students at the Catholic school raised more than $1,600 for Lee’s Summit Social Services and San Rafael Cedros, the church’s sister city in El Salvador.

Students also put together 1,000 care packages with snacks, toiletries, candles and handwritten notes. Five hundred packages will be donated to Uplift, a KC nonprofit, and the remainder will be distributed by students to those less fortunate whom they encounter.

“If you do something little, that little thing can change someone’s life,” said sixth-grader Mary Ann Reddig.

When asked why he gives of his time to help people he may never meet, sixth-grader Kory Campbell invoked his Catholic faith.

“It’s following Christ,” he said simply. “We are taught to be like him ... and he helped those who didn’t have any comfort. He helped the sick of the sick, and he helped the homeless.”

At the pep assembly, students and staff heard from directors of two of the local organizations that will benefit from the school’s fundraisers.

Matt Sanning, the director of Lee’s Summit Social Services, said the funds will directly benefit clients in need of utility bill assistance, food or budget counseling.

Kathy Dean, the president of Uplift, said the care packages will add an intimate touch to the food and clothing the organization distributes to low-income people.

“It makes them feel loved,” Dean said.

Tom Holder, the church pastor, said instilling altruism in young people can be a challenge.

“We learn from society to take care of ourselves first,” Holder said. “Oftentimes, we have an abundance, so to teach the importance of sharing what they have makes everyone’s life better. ... The beauty of Catholic schools is that we get to do that every day in ways that we pray and learn scripture.”