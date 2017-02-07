Tech-savvy students honored

Two students from the Lee’s Summit School District’s Summit Technology Academy have captured awards in a regional contest focusing on computing and technology.

Vale Gibson was a winner, and Dorian Gray received honorable mention in the National Center for Women and Information Technology Western Missouri and Kansas Regional Award for Aspirations in Computing competition.

Gibson is a 2016 senior at William Chrisman High School in Independence involved in the Missouri Innovation Campus and an intern at Federal Reserve Bank. Gray is a junior from Lee’s Summit North High School.

The contest honors young women for their computing-related achievements and interests. Each of the 17 winners receives a glass trophy, a prize donated by Commerce Bank, a messenger bag and other items. The 18 honorable-mention winners receive gift certificates, a glass trophy and other items.

“With technology jobs projected to grow faster than all other job sectors in the next decade, it’s imperative that we nurture the computing aspirations of women, who will make up half the professional work force,” said Lucy Sanders, CEO and co-founder of the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

“This award allows us to recognize and encourage talent that might otherwise be overlooked.”