Firsthand account of finding the ‘shock’ in ‘culture shock’

During the past few days, if you opened any newspaper or turned on a radio or TV station, you would hear something about immigration.

I do not have a Twitter account, but thanks to the president, I can figure out what is going on out there. Congress and the protesters are not keeping their mouths shut, either. Everyone’s argument today is related to immigration policies.

Several years ago, when my family and I moved from Cameroon to the U.S., immigration was not the issue of the day, at least not to the extent it has become. Maybe because there was no “executive orders” regulating it at the time!

Or because, at least in my case, I was hired and had a permit to work in the U.S. before I left my native home. Our biggest problem was our ability to adapt to the culture in the U.S. Our children were toddlers. My wife could not speak English. A combination of these two elements led her to stay at home for several years.

Before coming to this country, I had worked with the U.S. government for 10 years, serving as chief cross-cultural and language coordinator for the Peace Corps in the Africa region. Part of my job was to move around my assigned countries to “train the trainers” on the methodology of culture learning and understanding, and on the methods of language teaching.

The goal was to prepare trainers to in turn better train newly arrived volunteers to avoid the drawbacks of culture shock in their respective countries.

Fast forward to Kansas City! I moved here to teach French.

You would think that my organization would have offered me some culture orientation to better understand my new community, the school system and the students that I was going to teach!

No, that did not happen. I was left to culturally survive on my own.

No one thought of reciprocating what I did for so long for Americans in Africa. I was lost. I messed up big time. I offended teachers, students and their parents. I did things that no normal teacher should dare do in a classroom. Thank God I was never sued. I, too, was offended by “weird” behaviors of people around me.

My first assignment was a third-grade full immersion French class. Immersion is the best way to learn a language, as the entire process requires that the learners express themselves only in the target language. Although I should have been perfect for the class, certified and a native speaker of French, I was not a good fit.

On the first day of school, I had a headache that lasted every day for the entire year. Culture shock usually occurs when people unconsciously apply their own cultural rules to people from another culture. And that can lead to feelings of frustration, surprise, disorientation, confusion, isolation, hurt, and sometimes even retaliation.

Let me just share here my first culture shock experience the first day of school in August that year, and the last one the last day in May the following year. The first day of school, I found out that the frequency of the students asking, “May I got to the bathroom?” was very high, about every 10 or 15 minutes from both girls and boys.

I used my fingers to help the youngsters put the five French words together in the correct order, “Puis-je aller aux toilettes?” The word went out to the entire school, to the parents, the board of education and the media, that I flipped off a whole classroom of third-graders.

This is an extract of the Kansas City Star report in its title, Bridging Cultures, which said, “…To [Emmanuel] Ngomsi — a cultural ambassador who remains well-grounded in his African heritage — trying to get through Day One of his new teaching job, the middle finger display meant nothing. To third-graders in Kansas City, well, you can imagine. They gasped. They screamed. They howled. It was mayhem. The simple cultural miscue had plenty of fallout. Parents called to demand an explanation. The (school) principal wanted one, too.” My story was on TV, in newspapers, all over the place.

Sharing my cultural blunders and experiences in my book, “Shocking Cultures: Hilarious and Disastrous Challenges of Foreign Workers in the USA,” was designed to open the eyes and minds of people to understand what goes on in the minds of immigrants who do not share the same cultural lenses. In that sense, Anaïs Nim said, “We do not see things as they are; we see things as we are!”

Throughout the year, I noticed the physical appearance of a colleague.

I concluded that she was uncomfortable. The last week of school, the school principal planned a short retirement party for her. I seized the opportunity to offer her a book that I thought, very sincerely, would provide her with some useful information. The rhyming title read, “30 Easy Ways to Lose 30 Pounds in 30 Days.” The last day of school I was fired!

