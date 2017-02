Summit Christian Academy Senior Annelise Parke recently tied for third place in the fourth annual Missouri Music Educators Association Sight Reading Bee.

She is the first student from SCA to receive to be invited to the prestigious event. Among 42 participants, Parke advanced in five rounds of the vocal competition and finished among the final four.

“This is an extremely difficult skill and we are so proud of Annelise,” said Trissa Lucht, the school’s secondary vocal music teacher.