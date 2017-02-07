Law enforcement training center enrollment begins to stabilize

Columbia, Mo. – One year ago, University of Missouri Extension’s Law Enforcement Training Institute’s enrollment for its January class was the lowest it has been since it adopted Columbia as its permanent base, about 15 years ago.

That class numbered just 13 – 14 fewer than its August 2015 class and about a third of the 36 people who began at the local police academy in May 2014. By August 2016, its enrollment crept back up to 29, and when its most recent class began in early January, it started with 21 police officer hopefuls.

Adam Duncan, assistant director at the institute known colloquially as LETI, said he thinks enrollment has stabilized after fluctuating for a few years. He expects most academy classes to be in the mid-to-upper 20s range for its 16-week courses, which begin three times a year, in January, May and August.

There are many reasons why the numbers have gone up and down the past few years, Duncan said. In the year after the August 2014 fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen by a white Ferguson police officer, enrollment dropped as police and community relations became national news. In January 2015, 31 people enrolled. That figure dropped to 22 in May 2015.

“There’s almost always a pendulum effect,” on enrollment over the years, he said. Some people begin the class but then decide it’s not for them, others aren’t attracted to law enforcement because of the hard work and meager pay and some people want to become officers but aren’t in the right spot in their lives to dedicate the time and money, Duncan said.

While LETI draws people from around Missouri and some neighboring states, local law enforcement experiences the same fluctuation in recruitment. Columbia police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department often cite difficulty finding qualified candidates as a reason why they are short-staffed.

As of Jan. 26, the Columbia Police Department had filled 149 of its 165 sworn officer positions, though five people are in field training to become police officers, said Margrace Buckler, the city’s human resources director. At the sheriff’s department, there are six open spots out of 51 in enforcement and eight vacant positions out of 50 in the jail, Capt. Gary German said.

German said the sheriff’s department has increased starting pay after a countywide salary study to entice more qualified applicants to apply. He said the department also has agreed for the first time to pay for three people to attend a police academy in 2017.

The cost of LETI is about $4,500. Columbia police will hire candidates and pay for their academy, and the city also recently raised pay in most departments after a salary study.

A declining interest in law enforcement as a career is a trend that began around eight to 10 years ago, German said.

“I think you got a variety of factors that you’re dealing with,” he said. “Whether that’s society’s opinion, news, recent events; could be looking at salary, pay, benefits.”

He said he believes the increased pay has led to an uptick in applications at the sheriff’s department since the summer. German said he also hopes the prospect of a department-funded academy education will help. The department also is sending deputies to more job fairs around the region to solicit applicants.

On the first day of class at LETI, the instructor asks recruits why they want to be a police officer. There are many reasons cited, but with the scrutiny on law enforcement in a post-Ferguson world, Duncan said, sometimes the criticism draws people to the profession.

“We’re seeing more and more people who are saying, ‘I’m perceiving a problem with law enforcement . and I want to be part of the solution,' “ Duncan said.