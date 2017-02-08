Titans use their size to hold off Jaguars

On one hand, a reoccurring theme continued for Lee’s Summit West on Friday.

The Titans jumped out to an early double-digit lead, only to let Blue Springs South back in it before edging the Jaguars out 54-49.

But on another hand, West didn’t produce the balanced scoring it normally does. The two post men, Elijah Childs and Christian Bishop, combined for 36 of the Titans’ 54 points, and all but four of their second-half points.

“We had an advantage in the post area,” said West assistant coach Keith Miller, “and that was one of our emphases before the game — to get a lot of post touches, get the ball in the lane and take advantage of what was a mismatch.”

The duo punctuated the win with 39 seconds left. With the Jaguars down 50-46 and scrambling to get the ball back, Bishop received the ball on the low block. Instead of going up for another possible dunk, he dished it off for Childs to finish it off.

“He told me he was going to shoot it,” Childs said, “but I’m glad he did pass it to me.”

Childs led the Titans with 21 points, and Bishop added 16, the only two Titans in double-figures on the night.

“We just had to run offense and we weren’t really making anything,” said Childs, “so me and Christian were just getting the boards and just scoring in different ways.”

The win moved the Titans to 17-1 on the year and kept pace for first place in the Suburban Gold race with Blue Springs.

While excelling in transition all year, West still hasn’t found its stride in the half-court offense two months into the season.

With under four minutes left and up 46-43, Childs relayed the play call to the far side of the court: chin tap. One player tried to direct another. Confusion ensued, and Miller had to call timeout.

“I just don’t get it yet,” Miller said. “I’m trying to put a finger on it. All season it’s been that way. As a coaching staff, it’s a little bit frustrating that we just can’t get to where we think we need to be on the offensive end.”

After the timeout, Childs feed Bishop for a dunk and a 48-43 lead.

Free throws sealed the game as the Titans hit six of their seven from the stripe in the fourth quarter, and 15 of 17 on the game.

“We may struggle a little early (with free throws) in the first and second quarters,” Miller said, “but we’ve been very good in fourth quarters this year and finishing out games. It’s a big key for us.”

Blue Springs South battled back from several deficits to stay competitive.

The Titans’ defense smothered the Jaguars in the first quarter, getting West out to a 17-6 lead punctuated by a steal and alley-oop from Mario Goodrich to Bishop to end the quarter.

But like in the past several games against Lee’s Summit North and Park Hill, the lead disappeared.

The Titans only managed a free throw in the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter as Camden Sprouse gave the Jaguars their first lead, 19-18, with a put-back.

Then Goodrich fueled a 10-4 spurt with six of his eight points on the game and an assist for a 28-23 lead going into halftime.

After the break, Goodrich turned it over twice in a row and the Jaguars tied it at 28-28. They later took a 43-40 lead with 6:29 left in the game on a Camron Roustic three-pointer, but the Titans went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead and keep it.