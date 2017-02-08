Stepping back gets Titans assistant to the pros

Jerod Kruse figured if he wanted to move forward in his football coaching career, he would need to take a step back.

Kruse had already been a small-college head coach and a Division-I assistant, but the place he wanted to be was the National Football League. He had opportunities to make the leap, but the timing never seemed right, professionally or personally.

Until he became a high-school assistant coach.

“I decided a couple of years ago I was going to get myself in a personal situation where if those opportunities came up again, that I would have the ability to make those decisions for myself and my family,” Kruse said. “It didn’t take long when I got into that situation for the opportunity to come up again.”

The latest opportunity came from the Cleveland Browns. After spending last fall as the defensive coordinator at Lee’s Summit West, Kruse will now join the Browns staff as an assistant defensive backs coach, one of several hirings the team announced to join new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

It seems like quite a leap, but Kruse said the year he spent with the Titans has left him more prepared and recharged for the challenge.

“I had never coached high school football before, but it was one of the top three years I had ever had in my coaching career of enjoying the people, enjoying the players and enjoying the quality of life that it provided,” Kruse said.

Kruse, 38, had spent all 16 years of his coaching career at the college level, including five seasons as the head coach at William Jewell. In his last season at Jewell, he guided the Cardinals to their best conference record in 25 years and was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference coach of the year.

During that time, Kruse also got to work with several NFL teams as a guest coach. Some of them showed interest in bringing him aboard. But Kruse knew if he made the jump, all his assistants would likely be out of jobs.

“The hiring time for the National Football League is different than the college hiring time,” Kruse said. “When you’re a college head coach, you’ve brought in a bunch of coaches from all over the country and those guys could be left holding the bag. Right or wrong, I’ve always been loyal to the guys I worked with.”

Kruse left William Jewell and headed for Southeastern Louisiana, a Football Championship Subdivision program where he was named associate head coach and defensive coordinator. His wife, Kristin, and two young children remained behind at their home in Lee’s Summit, and after one season Kruse knew he needed to be back with them, preferably doing something that would allow for more time at home.

“I decided last spring that I was going to come back here, catch my breath and get to know my family,” Kruse said. “My son, who is eight years old, knew me for the first six years of his life as head football at William Jewell and then dad. There’s something wrong with that scenario.”

Kruse knew Lee’s Summit West head coach Vinny Careswell, and he knew last spring that Careswell might need a defensive coordinator if he was selected to replace the retiring Royce Boehm. Careswell and Kruse had crossed paths several times before, and he was happy to have Kruse take over the defense he had led since the program’s beginning.

“We had had a lot of discussions about scheme, and I knew he would be a leader on that defensive side,” Careswell said. “We come from the same background on defense so at the core, we are the same. He did bring some different things that we’re going to utilize in the future.”

Kruse’s defense was good enough to hold opponents to two touchdowns or less five times during the Titans’ 9-3 season. It could also produce points, too. Mario Goodrich, a junior wide receiver/cornerback who flourished under Kruse, returned two of his team-best seven interceptions for touchdowns.

“He changed my whole defensive perspective,” Goodrich said. “He helped me with my fundamentals as a corner and got me some of the (recruiting) looks that I have now.”

Kruse and Careswell also share a connection in Williams, the Excelsior Springs native and one-time Belton High School head coach. Williams takes over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator next season, and he wanted Kruse on his staff.

This time, the timing, and the situation seemed perfect. The Browns had just slogged through a 1-15 season, but when he showed up for his interview, Kruse said he picked up a positive vibe from coach Hue Jackson and the rest of the organization. It’s an organization that he believes is close to turning the corner after many years of futility.

“It’s the most positive work environment and intellectual environment I’ve ever been a part of or seen anywhere I’ve been,” Kruse said. “It’s infectious. I interviewed 10 days after the end of the season and you never would have known they were 1-15.”

The leap from high school to the pros doesn’t faze Kruse, because he’s worked with elite athletes before. Four of his defensive backs at Southeastern Louisiana, in fact, landed on NFL rosters. And besides, coaching is coaching.

“I don’t have any anxiety coaching great athletes because they want the same thing a high school kid does,” Kruse said. “They want you to lead, motivate and inspire them.”

Kruse signed a multi-year contract with the Browns, which means his high-school coaching days have likely come to an end. But his year at West will always be special to him, and to the Titans.

“We learned a lot from him,” Careswell said. “It was awesome to coach with a future NFL coach and I’m sure he’ll be back and keep in touch with the Titan nation.”