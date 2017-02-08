Titans take conference swimming title

The last time Blue Springs South didn’t win a Suburban Gold Conference girls swimming championship was five years ago. That’s back when Colleen Gibler was still the coach at Lee’s Summit West.

Gibler took over the Titans girls program again this year and wouldn’t you know it? The Titans ended the Jaguars’ four-year reign. Powered by two relay victories and two individual titles, West scored 422 points and Blue Springs South had 418 after Saturday’s meet finals at the Gladstone Community Center.

Gibler, who is West’s boys swimming coach, hadn’t run the Titans’ girls program in “five or six years” but certainly had an idea what she was getting herself into. And she was well-aware of the challenge perennial power Blue Springs South presented. But she also liked what she saw in the team.

“I’m not surprised, but I knew we had our work cut out for us,” Gibler said. “Blue Springs South has had the title for a while and they’re a strong team. And when I decided to come back to girls swimming, I knew that I was getting a great group of girls that worked hard and do what they need to do to get better.”

Senior Maddie Hosick is one of the harder-working Titans, and her efforts paid off with two individual titles and two relay victories. Hosick won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.66 seconds, and before that she finished one-two with sophomore teammate Molly Harmon in the 50 freestyle. Hosick touched the wall in 24.82 seconds, followed by Harmon at 25.05.

“She’s like my little sister,” Hosick said. “It was a goal for us to get one and two so that was really cool.”

Hosick and Harmon, joined Liz House and Alexis Stout to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.01, which was both a school record and the Titans’ best time of the season. The Titans won the 200 medley relay in 1:52.61.

“That’s the first time I’ve swam those girls together in a while,” Gibler said. “I’ve been changing the relays up a lot so the girls wouldn’t get into a situation where they’re complacent and felt like it was there spot.”

Harmon also finished second in the 100 breastbone, leading a two-three-four Titan finish that included Amanda Berkstresser and Emma Carr in the penultimate race of the meet. That provided the Titans, who still trailed Blue Springs South after seven events, the points they needed to get over the top.

“It was everybody’s job to do their part,” Hosick said. “I was just a part of it. I went fast because my team was behind me.”

Lee’s Summit placed fourth behind Blue Springs South and Park Hill with 283 points. Caroline Franciskato led the Tigers with second-place finishes in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Katie Gray took second in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 freestyle. The Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay team took third after battling Park Hill for second most of the race.

Lee’s Summit coach Seth Musser thought the Tigers had a chance at finishing third, but he wasn’t disappointed by the outcome or their effort.

“We had new people qualify for state cuts and our relays were able to cut time,” Musser said. “So all in all some great finishes but being able to pull everything together we still came just a little bit short.”

Lee’s Summit North was sixth with 201 points. Hayden Bentley finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 freestyle for the Broncos, who also had Nhukha Nguyen take sixth 100 backstroke and Claire Sabata eighth in the 50 freestyle.

North’s 400 freestyle relay team of Nguyen, Bentley, Cassandra Nanninga and Sabata finished sixth but qualified for the state meet with a time of 3:56.17. The Broncos 200 medley relay missed qualifying by .4 seconds.

Today was a good day,” North coach Brian Ray said. “We missed a couple of meets because of the weather so we weren’t quite where we wanted to be.”