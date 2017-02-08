Second-quarter issues pop up again in Tigers’ loss

Of all he issues Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little has faced with this young Tigers basketball team, there’s one that has him the most perplexed: Why are the Tigers such a poor second-quarter team?

“I don’t know,” Little said. “I guess that’s what they pay me the big bucks to figure out and I haven’t got an answer for you yet.”

That problem surfaced again Friday night against Blue Springs in the annual Court Warming game at the Field House. Blue Springs outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the second quarter and they fell into a 15-point hole they couldn’t dig out of as they went on to a 60-41 loss.

Lee’s Summit already trailed 17-9 after the first quarter when missed shots and turnovers took their toll in the second. The Tigers had seven turnovers in the second quarter, which Little said had a lot to do with why they wound up down 34-19 by halftime.

“For us, it’s a matter of getting quality shots against a team like that if you want to have a chance to be in it,” Little said. “And we didn’t do that in the second quarter. Went from being down six to down 15 and that’s a long way to come back.”

The Tigers stuck to another trend that Little has also found confounding: As poorly as they play in the second quarter, they’re usually pretty good in the third. Lee’s Summit had no turnovers in the third quarter, and they shot the ball well enough to cut Blue Springs’ lead to five at one point.

But the Tigers could never catch Blue Springs, and the Wildcats pulled way with a 16-6 run in the fourth quarter.

“We got ourselves back in it by playing really well, playing together,” Little said. “But then we forced a couple of things, which is what led to the turnovers in the first place.”

A lack of balanced scoring has also hurt the Tigers, and that was also the case Friday night. Somaj Brewer led all scorers with 21 points, but no other Tiger reached double digits as they fell to 6-14 overall and 0-6 in the Suburban Gold Conference before playing Tuesday at Raymore-Peculiar.

Balance isn’t a problem for Blue Springs, which sat tied with Lee’s Summit West for first in the conference at 6-1 and 12-7 overall. Tyree King hit three first-half three-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points for the Wildcats. Daniel Parker Jr. added 16 points and RJ Lawrence had 12.

“Somaj played well and played consistently. But nobody else really went with him,” Little said. “We’ve never had that consistent balance of scoring. And when you don’t have a consistent balance of scoring, it becomes really difficult to beat good teams.”

Lee’s Summit’s girls beat Blue Springs 43-30 Friday night. Claire Lock led the Tigers with 18 points.