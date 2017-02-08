Highway patrol ends inquiry into council member’s business rule violation

• Whether staff or department heads instructed employees to work for any private or separate entities on behalf of that entity during work hours, without reimbursement being provided to the city.

• Whether public funds including purchase cards issued by the city in all departments were used for personal purposes outside job items.

• Whether staff made a list during work hours for fundraising purposes and directed staff or was involved in any political fundraising during work hours and whether those lists were kept on city equipment.

• Whether staff, including department heads and supervisors, required city staff and subordinates to contribute to any individual entity, political or private entity, and whether a list was kept of those employees and how much they contributed.

• Whether the pricing of individual companies in the City of Lee’s Summit were released to competitors or any current or former elected officials to gain an unfair advantage in the competitive bidding processes.

• Whether staff directed business to any current or former elected officials without properly bidding out information.

The city manager asked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to look at possible violations of state law. They included:

The Missouri Highway Patrol has investigated business dealings of Lee’s Summit Councilwoman Diane Forte with the city parks department, and has taken its findings to the county prosecutor. No charges will be filed.

Results of the investigation were the subject of emails between Lee’s Summit City Council members released to the Lee’s Summit Journal.

The council voted in December to have City Manager Steve Arbo ask the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for an investigation, but the sheriff referred it to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, citing a conflict of interest.

The council is embroiled in a dispute over the seriousness of Forte’s trophy business violating state law by selling more than $500 worth of awards to Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department on two occasions. A state statute requires written, advertised bidding for deals of that amount or more with an elected official.

Forte has admitted the transactions, which totaled nearly $2,500, were a violation, but said she was unaware of the law at the time. Other issues have been raised by emails connected with the case, such as city staff steering the purchases toward Forte.

In an email, City Manager Steve Arbo told the council that the investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted him on Jan. 17.

Arbo wrote: “The purpose of the contact was to advise the City of Lee’s Summit that based upon their preliminary investigation and following discussion with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, the MSHP does not intend to pursue this matter any further. The investigator indicated there is no observed ‘pattern of conduct or criminal intent’ in this matter. No further action will be taken by the MSHP.”

Council members Craig Faith and Chris Moreno said several council members asked Arbo to provide written confirmation of the notice from the highway patrol. They also said several had questions about the thoroughness of the investigation, because Arbo had advised them that investigators had not asked for any documents.

Sgt. Collin M. Stosberg, spokesman for Troop A of the MSHP, told the Journal on Jan. 30 that members of the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control had conducted an inquiry, which is finished, and no charges are expected.

Faith said he had expected that result when the council had voted to ask for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the matter, a move he opposed. He said the matter is administrative and doesn’t rise to a criminal investigation.

Faith said taking the issue to law enforcement officials only brings undue scrutiny and embarrassment to the city and wastes those agencies’ resources.

Moreno said the Missouri Ethics Commission still is considering the matter and the council would need to act on its results. He said someone needs to be held accountable for any violations of the law, charter or policy.

“We’ll see if laws were violated; the jury is still out,” Moreno said.

Forte said she was glad the patrol had looked at the situation because it could help clear the air, although she expects some council members to continue pushing the issue. She said she would not be surprised if the commission asks her to pay a fine, because she admits the violation. She said she hasn’t been talking to commission investigators.

“I have only heard they’re looking into it,” Forte said. “Do I think it’s done? No.”