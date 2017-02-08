Nursing student in right place at right time

Austin Aguirre saw a man topple in the weight room at Legacy Park Community Center and immediately knew what to do. The young man began chest compressions for Terrance Benson, who’d just suffered a heart attack.

Benson, 54, earlier had been walking and running on a treadmill, doing one of his regular workouts. Aguirre helped save the life of the Lee’s Summit resident. Aguirre was joined by two parks department employees, Aquatics Manager Devin Blazek and head lifeguard Cameron Struckmeier, who used an automated external defibrillator to get Benson’s heart beating.

The machine is designed to be operated by people with minimal training by following instructions it provides.

The three were recognized at the Jan. 25 Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Board meeting, where they received plaques commemorating their deed.

Blazek said Struckmeier pressed the button to actually deliver the shock.

“We had rehearsed it a thousand times,” Blazek said. “He knew exactly what to do.”

Blazek said Aguirre deserved much of the credit for saving Benson’s life.

“A lot of patrons would have simply looked on like a deer in the headlights and have no idea what to do,” Blazek said.

In an interview, Benson said he exercises regularly, usually in the early morning, but on Jan. 9 he was at Legacy Park Community Center in the afternoon. He’d worked longer than normal hours at his night shift at the U.S. Postal Service distribution center and decided to take a nap when he arrived home in the morning.

He said when he took Aguirre to dinner to thank him, he learned the young man is a nursing student at University of Missouri –Kansas City. Benson said a number of unusual events resulted in him being at the gym when Aguirre was also there. Aguirre could not be reached for comment.

Benson said he’d been working out on a treadmill, pushing himself a little harder, going faster than usual for the 1.5 miles of intervals of running then walking. He noticed his heart rate was low. He then went into the weight room to do some lifting.

He felt woozy and passed out.

He said the next thing he recalled was regaining consciousness as paramedics put a brace on his neck brace (he’d hit his head) and gave him oxygen. Later, when at the hospital, he learned the full story of how Aguirre quickly came to his side and began chest compressions.

It bought time for Blazek and Struckmeier to bring the defibrillator. Benson said he’s back at home, and his doctors tell him they expect him to make a full recovery, after doctors inserted three stents. He stayed at Saint Luke’s East Hospital four days. He said before his heart attack, he’d been taking medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol.

“If I’d been there at my normal time, he wouldn’t have been there,” Benson said. “I was definitely a blessed man that day.”