Community, play time personal to these parents

The meaning of “community” means something specific to Jessica Jackson.

It’s defined as moms helping moms. Dads helping dads. And kids, well, just being kids.

Surrounded by toys, screams, laughter and, sometimes, crying, Jessica Jackson has built quite an interesting indoor playground and community village, tucked in a corner of a strip mall at 403 SW Ward Road.

And boosted by social media and an army of like-minded moms and dads, she’s built Lee’s Summit Play – a business that melds that power of Facebook and the actuality of a brick-and-mortar storefront.

“This evolved out of my need for community,” said Jackson, surrounded by Alice, Thomas and recent addition, Charlotte, along with a handful of other moms and kids who come to participate in what has become branded as ‘Open Play.’”

Jessica and husband Tyler moved to Kansas City, and eventually to Lee’s Summit, from the Caribbean in 2011. Like many, she moved to Lee’s Summit for the schools. But Jackson said she and her family stayed because the sense of community was overwhelming.

That sense of community was shaped for Jessica and her then-growing family in 2014 when she formed the Facebook group Lee’s Summit Play. Soon, she had an army of hundreds, then thousands, following a page that promoted activities around Lee’s Summit and shared in the joys and pains of parenting.

From there, daily questions and topics online ranged from what kids are eating in school and healthy snacks for the weekend to how to install car seats and the seemingly endless “why is my child (insert undesirable habit) all the time?”

Lee’s Summit Play outings took the parents and kids to Konrad’s in downtown Lee’s Summit and to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department headquarters. But soon, Jessica was out of space at home and hosting events became too large for many businesses.

“It just exploded,” Jessica said. “There were too many to do these at my house.”

Jessica decided to look for her concept of a “giant living room” and found a space off Ward Road and Third Street. Again, using the power of people and social media, her Kickstarter campaign garnered more than $10,000 from 115 donors that helped her pay permits, legal fees and other expenses to help open her space in October of 2016.

“This is ‘come as you are,’” Jessica said, a half-dozen children playing around the room while moms and dads were holding their own kids, nursing, and even helping to hold Jessica’s own newcomer, Charlotte. “We laugh and we cry. This is a giant support group.”

The Lee’s Summit Play storefront took off as quickly as the online group, with about 120 yearly memberships sold to date and other parents taking advantage of monthly and daily options available.

Jessica has expanded her community outreach at the building with weekly classes, themed days, speakers and other programming.

All ages are welcome, too, with Jackson introducing a “tween” program for kids 8-13 that includes yoga, meditation, vision boards and journaling.

And coming soon: a home-school co-op program and reorganization of a back room at Lee’s Summit Play to accommodate a new classroom.

All of it from a vision of a new mom simply in search of building a community.

For her efforts, Jessica was recently given a Reflections of Character award for Citizenship from Lee’s Summit CARES at the annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast. It’s another example of how the community came together to honor one of their own.

“A group of amazing people worked together to nominate me,” said Jessica, adding that the award is deserved by all her support group. “Hearing their kind words was an award itself. My intentions of this group and this space were never to win awards or be recognized, but to bring people together and to promote kindness and community.”

From her front-row seat, Jessica can clearly see how daily – even hourly – her village of moms and social media admins that help navigate a growing Facebook and in-person community have a positive impact with every single interaction.

“We welcome everyone here,” Jessica said. “No one cares if you’re throwing a tantrum or in your pajamas. We are all in this community together.”

For more information, visit https://www.leessummitplay.com.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .