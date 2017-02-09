Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017 Updated 30 minutes ago

hurry

run

fast

rush

away

cancel

the date

escape

take

the

flight

disguise

hide

if you

are

lucky

and

there is

time

get

immunized

the height

of that season

approaches

and you

appear

to have

early

symptoms

some

patients

dont

recover

it can

become

chronic

seem

in

remission

then

reoccur

should

you be

brain

imaged

body

scanned

tested

for the

gene

your

environment

or those

with whom

you have

come

into

contact

examined

how

contagious

attach

a warning

to the

entrance

door

danger

it is

that

appealing

sweet

dis

ease

called

l

o

v

e

once

infected

you

may

die

but

all

of us

do

and

what

a way

to go

h.

