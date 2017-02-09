hurry
run
fast
rush
away
cancel
the date
escape
take
the
flight
disguise
hide
if you
are
lucky
and
there is
time
get
immunized
the height
of that season
approaches
and you
appear
to have
early
symptoms
some
patients
dont
recover
it can
become
chronic
seem
in
remission
then
reoccur
should
you be
brain
imaged
body
scanned
tested
for the
gene
your
environment
or those
with whom
you have
come
into
contact
examined
how
contagious
attach
a warning
to the
entrance
door
danger
it is
that
appealing
sweet
dis
ease
called
l
o
v
e
once
infected
you
may
die
but
all
of us
do
and
what
a way
to go
h.