The thyme is right

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many a love bird may be chirping about, searching for a meaningful gift.

Look no further than A Thyme for Everything. The downtown kitchen supply store received the most votes among Journal readers as the best spot in town for a gift for the upcoming holiday.

“They have the kind of chocolate you want to take a picture of and post to make your friends jealous you’re that close to it,” wrote Suzanne Garrett on the Journal’s Facebook poll.

The allure of the chocolate is undeniable. The top row of the display case is filled with small marvels from Christopher Elbow Chocolates.

If the word elegant could ever be applied to chocolate pieces, it would to these. The colorful, meticulous designs topping the “signature” pieces evoke personal flourishes of artistic expertise.

A heart-shaped box with 20 Christopher Elbow pieces costs $40.99. A slightly larger box costs $42.99.

For those hoping to employ some of their own creative juices for Valentine’s Day, Thyme offers additional options.

“If you make a special dinner ... I think that’s a great gift for Valentine’s Day,” said Beth Quinlan, seated next to her husband before a cooking class was to begin Monday.

A Thyme for Everything, in addition to its bevy of cooking supplies, also offers cooking classes.

On Monday, Jasper Mirabile, the owner of Jasper’s Italian Restaurant on 103rd Street in KC, walked about 10 pupils through the creation of some of his signature soups.

He offered tips (use butter and oil to prevent burning) and humorous anecdotes (an employee, asked to produce browned butter, searched every store in town, unsuccessfully).

But he also instilled some ambition for those looking to cook for or with a loved one for a certain approaching holiday.

“For a lot of newlyweds, learning to cook together is how you build a relationship,” Mirabile said. “Look at it as team building for your relationship.”

To that end, Mirabile has a few fitting recipes for Feb. 14 (see recipes).

“The best celebration is when you’re around the table,” said Joanne Douglass during the class.

Kathy Hughes added her advice for giving the gift of a home-cooked meal: “You can make it very personal. ... You can experiment.”

Lorinda Parker, an employee at A Thyme for Everything, said that though the Valentine’s Day-themed classes are nearly full, other upcoming classes could make for a nice gift to a friend or partner.

“You get to spend an evening with a chef,” Parker said. “And it’s sort of an intimate hideaway back there.”

Recipes courtesy of Jasper Mirabile. Inspiration for chocolate soup from Johnny Iuzzini.