Titans see progress in loss to Blue Springs South

Like any coach worth his clipboard, Lee’s Summit West girls basketball coach Jeff Hardin couldn’t care less about moral victories. Now tangible progress, that’s another matter.

Hardin couldn’t help but be pleased Wednesday night, even after the Titans came up short against Blue Springs South and lost 47-42 in a Suburban Gold Conference game at the Titans Fieldhouse. Blue Springs South, after all, is 15-5 overall, 5-2 in the conference and one of the top Class 5 teams in the state. When the two teams last met back in December, West lost to the Jaguars by 15.

And considering the Titans lost to Park Hill by 20 and Lee’s Summit North by 25 the week before, Hardin said the Titans’ strides against the Jaguars were even more remarkable.

“We had a rough last week,” Hardin said. “We had been playing better, and you could see it slowly. I told them going from losing by 20-plus to losing by five shows you that you’re getting better.”

Hardin has a team with only three seniors and two sophomore starters, so he’s had to put a premium on growth and development. He saw both when the Titans worked the ball inside and drew fouls despite their smaller size and the presence of Blue Springs South’s athletic 6-foot-1 senior post Naia Tauai.

And he saw further growth in 6-foot sophomore forward Lesley Lovelace, who came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points. Lovelace was nine of 10 from the free throw line.

“Lesley Lovelace has added a whole new dimension to our team,” Hardin said. “Our guards are reading screens better; we’re just playing better basketball. That’s encouraging to see.”

West never led, but also never let Blue Springs South get too far away either until the third quarter. The Titans trailed 16-12 after the first quarter, and they cut a nine-point gap midway through the second quarter to four thanks to a Sydnee Kemp three-pointer and a Cayla Vertreese jumper before the Jaguars took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

“We did a better job of getting the ball to the post in the first half, which is why we were right there with them,” Hardin said. “We let it get away from us in the third.”

West closed within 27-25 on free throws from Aundrea Calloway and Lovelace to open the third quarter, but then Blue Springs’ South’s trapping pressure defense and Tauai took their toll. West had six turnovers in the quarter and the Jaguars went on a 10-0 run to take a 37-25 lead. Tauai, who led the Jaguars with 19 points, capped the run with two drives down the lane.

“I think we had a mental breakdown during that time,” said Kemp, who finished with 12 points. “We gave up cuts and gave them open shots. They’re pretty much growing pains. We have to learn how to stay mentally focused for the whole game.”

West was still focused enough to cut the deficit to 37-30 by the end of the quarter, and the Titans battled their way back until a three-pointer by Kenzie Beeler made it a 44-39 game with 42 seconds to play. Blue Springs South hit three of four free throws down the stretch, which helped it overcome Casey Cunningham’s three-pointer at the buzzer.

The loss dropped West to 9-11 for the year and 4-5 in the conference. Coming close to a big victory doesn’t ease the sting of another loss, but the Titans are finding comfort in seeing the progress they have made.

“We aren’t happy that we lost, but you can’t beat yourself up,” Kemp said. “I feel like we’ve definitely gotten better.”