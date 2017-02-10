Scholarships offered by community foundation

Former Journal publisher to speak to student journalists

John Beaudoin, a Lee’s Summit resident and former publisher of the Lee’s Summit Journal, will deliver the keynote speech to more than 1,500 high school journalists.

The March 29 event is part of the annual Missouri Interscholastic Press Association J-Day at the Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

His speech, “Politics or Journalism - Because you can’t do both,” will touch on his personal experiences as a young sports writer and the critical practices of journalists keeping distance between themselves and political circles.

He will also conduct two breakout sessions. One, “36 hours in Ferguson,” will examine how young journalists should approach covering volatile or potentially dangerous situations. Beaudoin will include his own experiences while in Ferguson during the unrest. “Print the news and raise hell” will focus on the ins and outs of writing local columns and editorials.

Scholarships available through Truman Heartland Communty Foundation

High school seniors, college students and their parents beginning to search for financial aid as they prepare for graduation and apply for colleges can look at more than $200,000 in scholarships administered by the Truman Heartland Community Foundation.

The foundation administers 80 scholarship programs for those working on higher education degrees, postgraduate degrees and technical degrees. Many of the application deadlines are March 1. All applications are available in the Grants & Scholarships section of the website. Visit http://www.thcf.org/Grant-Scholarship-Seekers/Scholarships to begin the application process.