Engaging stories

We hear a lot about unique weddings. But while that day is special, it’s often also often the result of months of stressful planning, and the big day may be a bit of blur of solemn vows, champagne toasts and posing for photographers.

When the Journal decided to ask readers for romantic stories to honor Valentine’s Day, we decided to back up a bit from that big day. We asked our readers how they popped the question, and were delighted to receive inventive stories from all over the region.

We share a few of our favorites:

The gift of a proposal

Connie King (then Motley) got a unique “present” for Christmas in 2007. Her now-husband, Rick, poked holes in a box in the shape of the words “Connie Sue Marry Me?” and then put lights in the box, wrapped the whole thing up like a Christmas present and plugged it in. When she opened the present, she saw his proposal in lights! Connie writes:

We actually went to school together (years ago) and knew who each other was but didn’t really hang around together.

I worked at a grocery store in town and his mother came in to shop all of the time and we talked as the years went by. (I realized she was Rick’s mom at one point and said, “Oh, I always thought he was cute.”) We bonded over her grandson who had cancer and my husband, who also had cancer, and later died from it.

The store closed, but I ran into Rick’s mother in 2006 at another grocery store. She said, “Harold (Rick’s dad) has been wanting me to call you. Rick is getting divorced and we want to set you up with him.”

I said, “Sure, I’m not seeing anyone.” The rest is history.

My mom says, “That worked out perfectly. Your mother-in-law liked you before she was your mother-in-law.”

Rick and Connie King, Lee’s Summit

A trail of clues to love

Jeanette Miller sent us this engagement story. She’s clearly delighted with her daughter’s choice of a life partner. Her daughter, RuthAnn, was raised in Lee Summit, went to UMKC conservatory for a piano performance degree and now works full-time for Lee Summit high school choirs as an accompanist. Jeanette Miller relayed their tale:

Mark Wagoner and RuthAnn Miller were engaged on a beautiful warm April evening 2016.

After a long work week, the two were on their way to a leisurely dinner. Well, that’s what RuthAnn thought, anyhow. Mark had other plans.

On the drive Mark received a phone call from his brother that he was having “car problems” and had pulled into Lowenstein Park in Lee’s Summit.

RuthAnn, somewhat annoyed, agreed to delay their long-anticipated dinner to help Mark’s stranded brother.

At the parking lot, they saw the problem car — with no one in it.

Now RuthAnn was noticeably annoyed.

Walking back toward the garden and waterfalls, RuthAnn noticed 12 longstem red roses placed along the sidewalk to the waterfall. Now she realized something was up.

Each of the 12 roses was attached to a letter and photo commemorating some treasured shared memory during their courtship, from Royals games to family gatherings, zoo visits to canoe trips.

By letter two, RuthAnn had forgotten about the broken-down car and the delayed dinner, and she was in tears.

Once the two made it to rose number 12 , the letter read: “RuthAnn, will you make memories with me for a lifetime?”

After RuthAnn’s tearful and resounding “yes,” a small crowd of onlookers broke out in applause congratulated the newly engaged couple.

The happy couple traveled a few minutes away to give family and friends the good news.

Dinner was served and a new family had started.

Mark Wagoner and RuthAnn Miller, Kansas City

A nice day for a ‘white’ wedding (proposal)

Katie Martinez reminds us that when it comes to unique proposals, her husband takes the (wedding) cake:

We got engaged on the Memorial Day 2010 weekend in Washington, D.C. — specifically, on the front porch of the White House!

We had lived (in Washington) and recently moved to Chicago, and went back to visit friends. Manny arranged for a tour that day and had the ring in his pocket the entire time. Since he had arranged in advance, he was able to get permission from the Secret Service. It was a complete surprise to me!

After the engagement, we received a letter from President and Mrs. Obama congratulating us.

We were married in 2011 in Kansas City and have lived here since 2012, now with two children in tow.

Katie and Manny Martinez, Kansas City

Love at first sight

John C. Sutton Jr. reminds us all that after the proposal is accepted, and the wedding is a distant memory, basics like trust, faith and friendship will make a marriage last.

Marriage doesn’t guarantee that you will be together forever. It’s only a contract on paper. It takes trust, respect, commitment, understanding, friendship and faith in each other to make it last. I am one of the luckiest guys alive, because when it comes to my wife I indeed won the lottery.

I realize this and I am grateful for the happiness she has brought into my life. I will never take her for granted. Our marriage may not be perfect, but our love for one another sure is. We were both enlisted in the Air Force when we first met in Omaha, Neb. I told my wife on our first date that I was going to marry her, but she told me I was just a young soldier and smiled. We have been married for 56 years.

I have the most loving, supportive, hardworking, thoughtful, kind and best friend I have ever had. We always turn to God, and no matter what you may face in life, the decisions that you make will determine the course of your journey.

Geraldine and John C. Sutton Jr., Kansas City