Lake Lotawana residents fight to keep city police force

A crowd of Lake Lotawana residents filled the town’s United Methodist Church Tuesday night to learn more about a plan to disband the city police force.

For several months, the Board of Aldermen had been negotiating with Blue Springs to contract for police services. The city announced the plan in January and had an open house to explain their reasons and ask residents for their opinions. The small City Hall was flooded with people, who spilled into its hallways during the January meeting. Mayor Scott Miles stopped the proceedings, and rescheduled the meeting for Feb. 7 so more people could participate.

The city has put the contract, a fact sheet on its website and will soon post video of the meeting.

Residents had many questions.

Some fear losing their police force is the first step in a larger city annexing Lake Lotawana. City officials said it would take a vote of residents for that to happen, and that wasn’t being considered.

Others are concerned that if the agreement doesn’t work out, it will cost the city much more money to rebuild a police department from scratch. Either Blue Springs or Lake Lotawana could cancel the agreement with 180-day notice.

At one point, an opponent asked people who wanted the city to keep its own police force to raise their hands. About two-thirds of the the crowd of more than 150 people raised arms.

Lake Lotawana has about 2,100 residents, according to the latest census estimates.

Matt Holloway said the opponents had a petition with 400 signatures asking the aldermen to stop looking at disbanding the city police department. Opponents said they could collect more if needed to persuade the aldermen.

Miles said he would put that request on the agenda for discussion at the next board meeting , Feb. 21. While some tempers flared, the meeting moderated by Bill Baird of Lee’s Summit was generally respectful.

Residents asked why they hadn’t heard about the plan earlier, during its initial discussions.

Christine Bushyhead, Lake Lotawana’s city attorney, said that it was done under exceptions of the Missouri Sunshine Law, which allowed for attorney-client privilege and protecting personal information of current police officers. Miles said city officials could have spoken about the general plan earlier.

“We didn’t; we probably should have,” Miles said.

A vote on the contract hadn’t yet been scheduled when the original meeting was planned, he said.

Miles made a brief presentation about the plan.

Blue Springs, a nationally accredited police agency, would add six police officers to its department to allow it to cover the lake community 24/7. The city would keep its own municipal codes, enforced by Blue Springs officers, and its own municipal court.

Blue Springs squad cars would be “rebranded” to show the department serves both communities. Blue Springs would provide officers, vehicles, equipment and training.

Miles said the advantages for Lake Lotawana is that a larger department can better keep up with new demands for training or for equipment, such as body cameras, that could be mandated by the state legislature. It would be better equipped to investigate major crimes and to police U.S. 50 and Missouri 291.

Blue Springs Police Chief Wayne McCoy said that if the contract is approved, the department would be redistricted so that Lotawana would always have coverage. He said the department keeps the same officers assigned to a particular districts to allow them to get to know the people they are serving.

“Every bit of the services would be the same quality we provide in Blue Springs,” McCoy said.

Residents questioned other aspects of the plan, such as how much authority the Board of Aldermen could exert over the Blue Springs department if there were problems.

Miles said the department was committed to having a high-level officer attending board meetings to communicate with the board. But discipline and procedures would be covered by the Blue Springs bargaining agreement with its police union.

Miles said in comparison, to build up the city’s police force to six full-time patrol officers and a chief would cost between about $818,000 and $917,000 annually. The three-year contract with Blue Springs costs $633,730 the first year, $656,012 the second and $679,488 the last.

“The easiest decision on this is financial,” Miles said. “The difficult piece was who we are, what does Lake Lotawana represent?”

Resident Casey Walker had several about details of the proposed contract, including aspects which called for additional charges for services like special events. He was concerned by how much that would add to the costs of Blue Springs services. He said those details should be spelled out in the contract.

Bushyhead said exact costs aren’t known for special events, because it would depend on the request.

Several residents spoke about losing personal interaction with officers, and questioned how well they’ll know the community and its residents.

“I’m not in favor of this,” said former Mayor Steve Nixon. “In all my time out here, we’ve known our police officers.”