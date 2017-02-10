Wrestlers will compete for state berths closer to home

Last year Lee’s Summit’s three high school wrestling teams journeyed to Nixa to begin the postseason. The year before that, it was Jefferson City.

No road trips or hotel rooms this year. They will all get to enjoy the comforts of home.

The most comfortable will be Lee’s Summit, which will play host to the Class 4 District 3 tournament starting today at the Tigers’ Field House. That’s still just a short drive for Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit North, who will join 12 other schools from as far away as Joplin, Springfield and Columbia.

All of those teams will be trying to place wrestlers in the top four in each weight class to qualify for the state meet next week at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

“We are really excited for this weekend,” Lee’s Summit North coach Mick Cronk said. “We have wrestled a tough schedule and our guys are battled tested. For the most part we are healthy and have had some really good practices this week.”

North’s Adrian Castaneda will be seeking a return trip to the state tournament. Castaneda, a sophomore, is the Broncos only returning state qualifier. He has a 30-9 record at 152 pounds and has won two tournaments this season.

“He has had a great year,” Cronk said.

Cronk also expects freshman Tristan Jones to contend for a state berth at 132 pounds. Jones is also has a 30-9 record and has placed in the top four of every tournament he entered. Alex Glynn could also be a strong contender at 170 pounds. Glynn is 30-8 for the year and has won one tournament.

Jaden Duran, who is 16-5 at 138 pounds in an injury-plagued junior season, also has a chance of cracking the top four, Cronk said. And he believes senior Mike Lewis at 195 and sophomore Logan Thornton at 182 could be dark horses in their weight divisions.

Host Lee’s Summit’s best chance for a state qualifier could be Adam Spainhour, a senior who is 20-1 at 182 pounds. Spainhour has also battled injuries, but Tigers coach Jay McGovern said that hasn’t kept him from having is best season on the mat.

“He should be the No. 1 seed in the district and is wrestling really well right now,” McGovern said.

Besides Spainhour, McGovern sees three other Tigers competing for a chance to go to state: Josh Herbel, who is 17-10 at 170 pounds, Warren Haralson, who is 20-15 at 220 and Grant Parrish, who is 18-10 at 160.

“Everyone is going to have to wrestle their best to get to state and reap the rewards of all their hard work,” McGovern said.

Lee’s Summit West, like Lee’s Summit, has no returning state qualifiers. The Titans’ top contenders include Ryan Waits, who placed second at 138 pounds two weeks ago at the Liberty Invitational, 195-pounder Isiah Childs, 145-pounder Isaac Duckworth, 152-pounder Corbin Copsey and 170-pounder Thomas Brown.

Summit Christian Academy will compete in the Class 1 District 4 tournament at Lathrop. Brett Campbell and Caden Robinson will be vying to repeat as state qualifiers for the Eagles.