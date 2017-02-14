Community opposes release of James Love

Individuals who wish to comment on possible parole for James A. Love may write or email the Missouri Probation and Parole Board. Include his Department of Corrections ID number 28450. Here is the address and email:

Every few years, two families relive the brutal murders of two Lee’s Summit children by a man now serving time in prison for the crime.

Feb. 17 will be no different for Carol Berger and the Curtright brothers — Richard, Robert, Steve and Stan, who lives in Lee’s Summit. They plan to testify against the release of James A. Love.

Love is serving two consecutive 150 year sentences in the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

Berger is the mother of Jeffrey Berger, who was 2 1/2 when he was murdered; Though her parents are no longer living, Shelia Curtright’s brothers will attend in memory of their sister, who was 14 when she was murdered. Love was convicted in 1975 of killing Jeffrey and Shelia, who was the boy’s babysitter, on New Year’s Eve in 1974.

Love doesn’t deserve to be free, Berger said, and he’s never reached out to the family to express any apology or repentance.

“Jeff is always on my mind,” Berger said.

“I feel better knowing (Love) is incarcerated. If he was released it would be really frightful. The hearings come up every two, four or five years, which stir up memories of that night.”

The crime shocked the community, said Carole Owsley, a retired teacher and longtime resident who has helped lead letter-writing campaigns prior to each hearing to make sure Love is never freed.

According to media and other reports at the time, Love, then 24, was a treasurer for the Jaycees. He lived in half of a duplex; Richard and Carol Berger lived in the other half.

The couple and Love were attending a Jaycees dance on New Year’s Eve.

Love excused himself, saying he had to take a large amount of cash that had been collected at the dance to his home for safekeeping. Shelia and Jeffrey were alone next door.

Before he returned, he entered the Berger home, stabbed the children, slashed their throats and savagely stomped Shelia’s head with his boot, according to testimony presented at the trial. Love returned to the dance in different clothes. He offered the excuse that he’d fallen into the mud. He said a cut on his hand came from slamming it in the car door.

Helen and Roy Curtright had tried to telephone their daughter and got no answer. The couple, who are now deceased, went to the duplex to check on Shelia. Her father kicked in the door and found the bodies.

The duplex also had been set on fire, an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

During the trial, Love testified that he didn’t kill the children.

In a telephone interview this month, Love admitted he murdered the two children.

He said he was drinking and did something inappropriate, so Shelia Curtright slapped him. He said the next thing he remembers was a phone ringing in the apartment. He said for that short period, “I wasn’t aware of anything except for being the animal I was.”

“I regret the events of that day,” Love said. “I’ll regret them the rest of my life.”

Love said when he was a young man he was a “holiday Christian,” but since being in prison he’s become a faithful believer.

Love said programs like “Impacts of Criminal Thinking” offered by the corrections department to inmates have influenced him. The program included setting up meetings with other people who’d had loved ones murdered.

He quoted scripture: “But if you do not forgive, neither will your Father who is in heaven forgive your transgressions.” He said it troubles him that people who haven’t forgiven him could be barred from heaven.

Steve Curtright has a simple response to Love’s statement: “As to the believability of a sociopath trying to avoid punishment for his actions, none exists.”

The trial for the children’s murder was not the first time Love had been questioned for a crime.

At a prior residence, where Love rented a room in a house shared with his landlady and her husband, she was shot with Love’s rifle. Love reported finding her body to police and was arrested. Despite her blood on his clothing, a grand jury didn’t return an indictment. Love said he’d gotten the blood on himself when he discovered the body. He said his fingerprints were throughout the house because he lived there.

Police said there was no sign of a burglary or struggle.

Following the trial and conviction in 1975 for the Lee’s Summit murders, Love’s first parole hearing was in 1987, said Steve Curtright. For years, the parole board held a hearing every two years, then the pace slowed. Five years have passed since the last hearing.

Carol and Richard Berger divorced in 1989.

Carol Berger and the Curtright brothers are planning to attend the hearing. Rules for the hearings don’t permit the public to attend, but the parole board does see the many letters and emails sent by Lee’s Summit residents.

Berger still lives in Lee’s Summit, and said her life is good now. She has two grown children, three grandchildren and one grandchild on the way. She doesn’t ask her grown children to attend the hearings, she said, because she doesn’t want them to be seen by Love. She said if he is ever released, she believes he still could be a threat to the family.

“I never want to be in the room with him,” Berger said.

Berger and Steve Curtright said the two families appreciate the flood of letters and petitions that have gone to the parole board over the years to oppose Love’s release.

The grisly crime has the attention of many residents even decades later.

More than 1,200 signed an online petition against Love’s release. Others are sending letters, part of a social media campaign.

Owsley gets word out every time a hearing rolls around, even though she didn’t know the families.

“It was awful: a heinous murder that most of us couldn’t imagine,” Owsley said.

Her own stepfather had been stabbed to death by a co-worker in 1956 when she was 13 in a crime of passion. But Love’s actions seemed cold-blooded, she said.

She had a child close to the same age as Jeffrey Berger at the time of the murders. She said she wrote her first letter opposing his release in 1994 and has every time since.

“Facebook started and it’s a lot easier to remind people it’s coming up,” she said.

“They don’t want him in their community. They would not feel safe,” Berger said.

At the last hearing, the parole board told Love he could refuse future hearings, but he persists, she said.

“Nobody ever comes for him,” Berger said. “We will go. It’s not a fun day, but you have to do things that are for the best. It’s been a long time; you fear people will forget or don’t care.”

Love was a graduate of Pleasant Hill High School, went to work at the Western Electric manufacturing plant as a bench hand and materials handler from January 1970 to April 1973, then he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. At the time of the murders, he was living with his parents and siblings in the Lee’s Summit duplex and working at a Marine Corps service center in Kansas City.

In a newspaper article published in 1975 a school superintendent in Pleasant Hill recalled him as “somewhat of a loner.”

Love said he wouldn’t be returning to Jackson County or Lee’s Summit if he’s released.

He said he’s never requested his family members attend his hearings.

Love said a man he met through a Christian prison ministry about 30 years ago is invited to testify on his behalf. Love’s plan if he is released is to live with that man, who also would give him a job as a computer draftsman.

Love now works as a draftsman in a prison industry, preparing plans for wooden furniture. He said he also assists older inmates who need help with daily living. He resides in a enhanced-care unit in a cell with an 82-year-old inmate.

“I understand more now than I did before,” Love said. “I’m not the same person I was 42 years ago. I’ll never be the same person.”

He said he has gotten along in prison by minding his own business and trying to avoid making other inmates angry or upset.

He said he won’t even throw trash on the ground. “Prison is my home, I wouldn’t throw trash on the floor at my home,” he said.

Steve Curtright, who lives in Austin, Texas, is adamant about his belief that Love should remain in prison.

“I don’t believe he’s capable of remorse,” he said.

He said at the last parole hearing five years ago, Love made a rambling, incoherent statement, saying he’d stopped drinking. Curtright said the family members attending different hearings heard different stories from Love.

He noted that Love had been transferred from prison at Moberly to Jefferson City to be in a more secure facility because of his behavior. Love said he’d been in a total of three fights during his time in prison.

Curtright will be at the hearing with one of his daughters, and two brothers will be bringing their daughters as well.

“It’s an obligation — something we have to do, to make sure we’re there,” Curtright said. “Just part of the way it goes.”

He said as time goes on, the brothers have talked to each other about their sister’s death and their own healing. When the murders happened, he said, they were all so young they coped in their own ways, but didn’t really understand what was happening to them.

He said 40 years later, it’s not something he thinks about daily, but holidays like New Year’s Day or events like the hearings bring up sad memories.

“Over time, it’s gotten easier,” Curtright said. “But it’s not easy.”