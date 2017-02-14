City and chamber team up to recognize community heroes

March 6: Blood drive at Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 S.E. Green St. 106.5 The Wolf will broadcast a show from the blood drive to encourage participation.

Feb. 18 : Free, hands-only CPR classes at the Gamber Community Center, 4 S.E. Independence Ave. Space limited. Sign up on the city’s website or call 816-969-1500

When not in the classroom, facilitating independent reading for her sixth-grade students, you might find Allison Hoffman cheering on those same students from a set of bleachers or near the finish line at cross country meets.

“It’s important for kids to know that somebody is on their side and roots for them,” Hoffman said from Westview Elementary School.

The 14-year teacher was named the first hero by 106.5 The Wolf radio station. The “Community Heroes” initiative aims to recognize people throughout the KC area for their positive imprints on their communities.

Hoffman was the first hero named over the airwaves.

“You hear about police officers and firefighters saving the world, but I think teachers can be heroes, too,” Hoffman said.

Her sister, Laura Hoffman, agreed enough to pen the nomination that led to Hoffman’s officially being deemed a hero.

“(Allison Hoffman) has an amazing way of getting to know each child as an individual,” Laura Hoffman wrote. “Her biggest asset is that she considers the kids to be her kids and she pours her heart and soul into their education.”

Hoffman, driving into school one day, was shocked when her principal texted her, informing her she’d been named a “Community Hero.”

The initiative began with the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and the city’s marketing fund.

The initial goal of the initiative was to “draw attention to the fact that there are indeed people doing good things in every community,” said Jim McKenna, the Chamber’s community marketing director. “And maybe those people go unnoticed.”

The Chamber and city brought 106.5 The Wolf into the mix, in order to broadcast each week’s winner to a large audience. Winners are announced each Thursday at 8:35 a.m.

Codie Allen, a radio personality who was raised and lives in Lee’s Summit, announces the winners each week during the Roger & Codie show.

“Recognizing heroes is a way of bringing any community that you live in together,” Allen said. Winners receive $100 gift certificates from the Chamber to local establishments “as a way of saying thank you — thank you for your service and what you do.”

The campaign is being funded from the city’s marketing fund, which has a budget of about $125,000 per year for events such as Oktoberfest and the Mayor’s tree lighting ceremony, McKenna said. The “Community Heroes” campaign will run through the week of April 16, and The Wolf is charging just one-fifth for the air time than standard pricing.

Over three months, the total cost to the city is about $9,000.

Local businesses, McKenna said, are making donations for the cause.

Throughout the campaign, listeners can also expect radio spots featuring Lee’s Summit elected officials and leaders sharing highlights about life in the city.

McKenna said fostering connections between people motivated the campaign.

“We find comfort through connection, celebrating the things we have in common rather than the things that seem to isolate us from one another,” he said.

To nominate a hero, visit 106.5 The Wolf’s website, 1065thewolf.com, and click on the contests tab.